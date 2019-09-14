USA Today Sports

More than five months after Virginia won its first bask…

10 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 14, 2019 | 2:22 am EDT Update

Sebastian Telfair out of jail

Sebastian Telfair is FREEEEEEEEEEEE!!!! … for now. The ex-NBA star and former H.S. prodigy is out of prison just days after he was sentenced to 3.5 years in his gun case … but there’s a chance Telfair could end up back behind bars. Here’s the deal … 34-year-old Telfair was convicted of possessing an illegal firearm stemming from a June 2017 incident where he was caught with an arsenal of weapons during a traffic stop.
4 hours ago via TMZ.com

, Top Rumors

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 10 more rumors
Steve Kerr: It’s hard to express how thankful I am to have coached this man the past 5 years. What an amazing combination of talent, grace, & character. I will miss his calm leadership,his presence, his passing & his turnaround jumpers in the post. Nothing but great things ahead!

4 hours ago via ShaunLivingston

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Shaun Livingston Retirement?
“Dot’s a legend,” David West said via text. Livingston’s teammates called him Dot, a spinoff of S-Dot, as in S. Livingston. Jay-Z, whose government name is Sean Carter, made it a popular nickname for “S” names with his 1999 song “S. Carter.” “He came back from an injury that would have sealed the fate of most players,” West said. “He had a determination that should be admired for years to come. Great teammate and even better person. Proud to call him a friend.”
4 hours ago via The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

He really appreciated winning. He really liked being around the guys. He really liked good conversation. I’ve seen him pull a reporter aside and compliment a piece. I’ve also seen him politely chastise a reporter about a piece in defense of his teammates. I’ve heard him be critical about himself and I’ve heard him break down what a teammate needs to work on. I’ve seen him give that look-you-in-the-eye thank you to the workers most others overlook.
4 hours ago via The Athletic

, Uncategorized

,

Home