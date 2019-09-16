Capital One Arena, home of the Capitals, Wizards and Ge…
Capital One Arena, home of the Capitals, Wizards and Georgetown men’s basketball, is the latest venue to ban backpacks of all sizes. A Monumental Sports and Entertainment spokeswoman said the revised bag policy, which will take effect when the Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks in their preseason opener on Monday, was mandated by both the NHL and NBA. In addition to backpacks, luggage bags, roller bags, hard-sided bags and briefcases of all sizes are prohibited inside Capital One Area, as are bags larger than 14 inches long, 14 inches tall and 6 inches wide. All of those restrictions were in place last season. Adults accompanied by small children are permitted to bring diaper bags into the arena, and exceptions will also be made for fans who use backpacks or other types of bags for medical reasons.
Hornets add Kobi Simmons
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Kobi Simmons. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Simmons, who went undrafted out of the University of Arizona, appeared in one game for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018-19 NBA season. The guard spent most of the season in the G League with the Canton Charge, posting averages of 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 35 games played. Simmons appeared in 32 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2017-18 NBA season, posting averages of 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Rick Bonnell: The @Charlotte Hornets make it official they have signed guard Kobi Simmons. That brings the roster to an NBA maximum 20 for training camp without 2nd-round pick Jalen McDaniels. Doesn’t mean Hornets couldn’t open a spot for McDaniels, but for now, he’s not in Chapel Hill for camp.
SiriusXM NBA Radio: 🔊NBA PG @JmCalderon {Jose Calderon} explains to @TheFrankIsola & @Mitch_Lawrence what makes former @BaloncestoESP teammate @MarcGasol so special in both NBA & international play “[Marc Gasol’s] just about the team, he’s about winning.”
Nets Daily: So from various sources: —Sept 19-20: NBA approves Joe Tsai as owner; —Sept 24: Markinson press conference; —Sept 27: Media Day; —Oct. 4: Preseason opener at Barclays; —Oct. 5: Practice in the Park, Nets leave for China Games.
The Portland Trail Blazers 50th Anniversary presented by your local Toyota dealers and Spirit Mountain Casino will fittingly tip off the 2019-20 NBA season with a retro-styled preseason game hosted at Veterans Memorial Coliseum – home of the Trail Blazers from 1970-1995 and where fans witnessed the team’s historic 1977 NBA championship. The Trail Blazers will face the Denver Nuggets on October 8, with game activations mirroring that of a game from the team’s earlier decades. In addition to the throwback game elements, the team will wear their new Classic Edition uniforms and play on the new 50th Anniversary court for the first time – both of which will be key features throughout the rest of the season. Celebrating the start of the 50th season and reminiscing on the start of the franchise, members of the original 1970-71 team including Geoff Petrie, Rolland Todd, Jim Barnett, Shaler Halimon and Bill Schonely will be in attendance to honor Portland’s first team and ambassadors.
Lillard, who goes by DAME D.O.L.L.A. as a musician, released “End Of Summer” on Soundcloud Monday morning, a freestyle invoking his on-court success, off-court persona, and status as the league’s top crossover star. He even takes an implicit shot at Sacramento Kings big man Marvin Bagley, who initiated a rap battle of sorts with Lillard early in the offseason, one in which the Trail Blazers’ franchise player came away victorious despite his younger counterpart’s impressive flow.