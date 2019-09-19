Earlier this evening, Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pi…
Earlier this evening, Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce hosted his second annual Coaches Clinic at the team’s official practice facility, the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. This invite-only professional development clinic brought together more than 125 coaches from various high schools and colleges throughout the state of Georgia and the southeast region. “We are genuinely appreciative to host members of the Atlanta basketball community,” said Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce. “This clinic gave our staff an opportunity to build relationships with various coaches throughout the region as well as provide both educational and professional development techniques as they work with and develop the character of their players.”
September 20, 2019 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Dan Woike: One takeaway from time with Doc Rivers/Lawrence Frank today – Kawhi Leonard’s “load management” will not be as strict as it was a season ago in Toronto.
Gina Mizell: The #Suns have officially announced its new medical and training staff. Franchise mainstay Aaron Nelson left Phoenix to join the Pelicans in May.
Eric Woodyard: Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum’s shoe deal with Adidas has ended and he’s evaluating options, per sources. Exum was recently spotted wearing Nike’s around the practice facility.
September 20, 2019 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
Jovan Buha: Clippers pres. of basketball ops. Lawrence Frank to the media today on Paul George’s status ahead of training camp: “He’s made great progress. He works his tail off. He’s been terrific. … We have a great performance, health and wellness staff. We put it in their hands. He works extremely hard. He’s extremely excited and motivated. I’m sure you guys have seen some of the stuff that’s been posted. He gets after it.”
Jovan Buha: On if PG is ahead of schedule at this point in his recovery: Frank: “We don’t talk about timetables. We leave it up to our medical staff to determine that.”
Andrew Joe Potter: Per the Spurs, former Knicks/Raptors forward @Landry Fields has been promoted to GM of the team’s G League affiliate in Austin.
Tim Reynolds: The Spurs announced that Mitch Johnson has been promoted to an assistant coach while Darius Songalia has been elevated to a player development assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff.