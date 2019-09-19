USA Today Sports

2 days ago via NBA.com
Earlier this evening, Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce hosted his second annual Coaches Clinic at the team’s official practice facility, the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. This invite-only professional development clinic brought together more than 125 coaches from various high schools and colleges throughout the state of Georgia and the southeast region. “We are genuinely appreciative to host members of the Atlanta basketball community,” said Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce. “This clinic gave our staff an opportunity to build relationships with various coaches throughout the region as well as provide both educational and professional development techniques as they work with and develop the character of their players.”

September 20, 2019 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
September 20, 2019 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
Jovan Buha: Clippers pres. of basketball ops. Lawrence Frank to the media today on Paul George’s status ahead of training camp: “He’s made great progress. He works his tail off. He’s been terrific. … We have a great performance, health and wellness staff. We put it in their hands. He works extremely hard. He’s extremely excited and motivated. I’m sure you guys have seen some of the stuff that’s been posted. He gets after it.”
8 hours ago via jovanbuha

