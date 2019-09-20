Marc J. Spears: The Hawks announce the signing of 42-ye…
Marc J. Spears: The Hawks announce the signing of 42-year-old Vince Carter for his final season in the #NBA. When Carter appears in his first game in 2020, he will become the first NBA player to play in a game in four decades.
September 20, 2019 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Dan Woike: One takeaway from time with Doc Rivers/Lawrence Frank today – Kawhi Leonard’s “load management” will not be as strict as it was a season ago in Toronto.
Gina Mizell: The #Suns have officially announced its new medical and training staff. Franchise mainstay Aaron Nelson left Phoenix to join the Pelicans in May.
Eric Woodyard: Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum’s shoe deal with Adidas has ended and he’s evaluating options, per sources. Exum was recently spotted wearing Nike’s around the practice facility.
September 20, 2019 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
Jovan Buha: Clippers pres. of basketball ops. Lawrence Frank to the media today on Paul George’s status ahead of training camp: “He’s made great progress. He works his tail off. He’s been terrific. … We have a great performance, health and wellness staff. We put it in their hands. He works extremely hard. He’s extremely excited and motivated. I’m sure you guys have seen some of the stuff that’s been posted. He gets after it.”
Jovan Buha: On if PG is ahead of schedule at this point in his recovery: Frank: “We don’t talk about timetables. We leave it up to our medical staff to determine that.”
Andrew Joe Potter: Per the Spurs, former Knicks/Raptors forward @Landry Fields has been promoted to GM of the team’s G League affiliate in Austin.
Tim Reynolds: The Spurs announced that Mitch Johnson has been promoted to an assistant coach while Darius Songalia has been elevated to a player development assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff.