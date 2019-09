Jovan Buha: Clippers pres. of basketball ops. Lawrence Frank to the media today on Paul George’s status ahead of training camp: “He’s made great progress. He works his tail off. He’s been terrific. … We have a great performance, health and wellness staff. We put it in their hands. He works extremely hard. He’s extremely excited and motivated. I’m sure you guys have seen some of the stuff that’s been posted. He gets after it.”