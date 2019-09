But the topic sparked Kerr to take a detour. The Warriors scooped up two Villanova newcomers this summer. The other one, arriving with fewer expectations, was on his mind. “I should mention Omari Spellman,” Kerr said. “Jay Wright coached him, too.” Spellman was once the more-hyped prospect. He’s a year younger than Paschall, but left Villanova a year earlier with a first-round grade. The Hawks took him 30th overall in 2018. He nearly went two picks ahead of that, to the Warriors at 28. “We were really intrigued by him,” Kerr said. “He came in and had a great workout for us. We ended up taking Jacob Evans because we had more of a need on the wing, but we loved Omari. He has a lot of ability.”