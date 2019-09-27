The two-day camp, held on Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27, was arranged by Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy. The sessions featured a mix of superstars and younger players on the rise, according to sources: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, Jamal Murray, De’Aaron Fox, Tobias Harris, Aaron Gordon, John Collins, Buddy Hield, Isaiah Thomas, Rodney Hood, Josh Hart, Jordan Clarkson, Norm Powell, OG Anunoby, Bobby Portis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
