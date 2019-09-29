Cavs among teams to have scouted LaMelo Ball

Wiggins: Who do you believe the Cavs will target in next years draft? What position could it be? Chris Fedor: Next year’s draft already? Training camp hasn’t even started. It’s like you’re an executive, always looking ahead. Assistant general manager Mike Gansey spent time recently in Tasmania watching LaMelo Ball, R.J. Hampton and Terry Armstrong. Ball and Hampton are both getting plenty of exposure and could be lottery picks. Speaking of that, the Cavs will only have a first-round pick if they finish in the bottom 10. This is the second straight year that they head into the season clinging to a top 10 protected draft pick. Otherwise, it goes to the New Orleans Pelicans, who acquired the pick from Atlanta in a draft night deal. As for which position they would target, I would say not a guard?
