But he’s still healthy and his love for the game hasn’t wavered — so when the Hawks pursued him, he went for it, signing a one-year, vet minimum deal. “Friends and family more so were like, ‘Dang, you’ve come this far. You’ve tied the record with everybody else as far as tenure, might as well break the record,’” Carter said. “At first I was like, whatever. And then I was like, you know what? I still feel good, I still love to play. So I said I wanted to go for it and if I can land a contract, I’d do it.”
September 30, 2019 | 2:58 am EDT Update
Josh Lewenberg: Quick note from this story: Siakam is eligible for a max extension of ~$170M/5 years (not $130M/4 yrs as originally written). Talks are ongoing, sources tell @TSN_Sports , and while nothing is imminent, both Siakam & the Raptors hope to get a deal done before the Oct. 21 deadline.
Josh Lewenberg: Siakam told me that he’ll leave the extension talks to his reps, but adds: “I love Toronto. I love being here and I’m definitely hopeful we can get it done.”
Brown has made it through three years without an agent. His mother has handled a lot of the responsibilities, and he has worked with a marketing executive. And that was probably a savvy play on his part, as rookie contracts are locked in anyway. But these negotiations are different. One league source said it appears that Brown will retain an agent for these talks. The problem for Brown is that he has not really shown statistical improvement over his three seasons. His per-36-minute numbers are almost identical. So the Celtics will likely be reluctant to make a max extension offer. But it’s unlikely Brown would settle for much less. The probable result is that no deal is finalized before the season begins, meaning Brown will enter next summer as a restricted free agent.
The Celtics believe that with further development Fall could become an NBA contributor. But it’s unclear if they want to keep a development project on the roster. That’s where things become tricky. Fall signed an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning he will receive a $50,000 bonus if he is waived and agrees to then join the Maine Red Claws. But Fall’s agent, Justin Haynes has insisted that Fall will be picked up by another NBA team before that happens, and that has been reiterated to the team recently, league sources said.
The first step to reviving your career is admitting you were the problem. “I failed those guys,” Kyrie Irving said, referring to last year’s disappointing season with the Boston Celtics. “I didn’t give them everything I could have during that season.”
“Basketball and the joy I had from it was sucked away from me,” Irving said. “There was a facial expression that I carried around with me throughout the year. I didn’t allow anyone to get close to me. I didn’t take the necessary steps to get counseling or get therapy to deal with somebody that close to me dying. I’ve never dealt with anything like that.”
“I’m not Kemba. I’m not coming in here acting like I’m Kemba. I’m Terry,” Rozier said. “I respect the hell out of Kemba: When I play against him, I’m going to give him my best, and I know I’ll get his best. But Kemba? I don’t want to hear it. Don’t talk to me about Kemba.”