October 2, 2019 | 4:11 pm EDT Update

Turner Sports hires Stan Van Gundy

Turner Sports has reached a multi-year agreement with Stan Van Gundy, with the veteran NBA head coach serving as a game analyst for NBA on TNT Tuesday night coverage, along with being an NBA TV studio analyst throughout the season. Van Gundy will be one of several commentators in new or expanded roles, with play-by-play broadcasters Ian Eagle and Brian Anderson and analyst Jim Jackson also contributing to TNT’s Tuesday night NBA coverage.
5 mins ago via NBA.com

5 mins ago via NBA.com

Harrison Wind: Will Barton hasn’t been a full participant at training camp yet. He’s dealing with an injury that’s unrelated to last year’s hip/groin but hasn’t been doing full contact drills. Michael Malone said Torrey Craig/Juancho Hernangomez have been getting runs with the first unit.
5 mins ago via HarrisonWind

October 2, 2019 | 4:03 pm EDT Update
