October 4, 2019 | 1:55 pm EDT Update
RJ Barrett chose Kristaps Porzingis as the opponent he would most like to dunk on. The former Knick didn’t completely dunk on the prized rookie in response, but let him know it won’t be easy. “He said he wants to dunk on me? That’s fine,” a smiling Porzingis told reporters in Dallas on Thursday. “I’m a shot-blocker. I don’t know what some people are saying. I’m one of the best shot-blockers in the league and I’m always up for the challenge. I think that’s a pretty good goal for him to try to dunk on me. That would be cool. I respect that.”
1 hour ago via New York Post

With 2:02 remaining in the second quarter, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni challenged an offensive foul called against James Harden, marking the first invocation of a rule installed by the NBA this offseason. In his post-game explanation, D’Antoni said he was not sure the call was wrong when he signaled for the challenge, but figured his team had nothing to lose since it was already in the bonus and could gain free throw attempts as a result. “It’s going to be a little adjusting,” he said, per ESPN. “It takes a while to get used to. We don’t have the regular flow of information that we’ll have in a regular game. They’ll tell me before that I should go out there and challenge.”
1 hour ago via USA Today Sports

Coaches are permitted one challenge per game, regardless if the call is upheld or overturned. Both Rivers and D’Antoni said their respective teams’ analytics departments have encouraged them to use challenges as they see fit. “It’s going to be something that is going to take a little bit for us to get used to and when to use it,” Rivers said. “My guess is we are going to use it first half, if it’s one of your better players that you think didn’t commit a foul, you may use it to make sure he gets the foul back. Analytically they said we should use it anytime, which I don’t agree with that. We’ll see how it goes.”
1 hour ago via USA Today Sports

