Coaches are permitted one challenge per game, regardless if the call is upheld or overturned. Both Rivers and D’Antoni said their respective teams’ analytics departments have encouraged them to use challenges as they see fit. “It’s going to be something that is going to take a little bit for us to get used to and when to use it,” Rivers said. “My guess is we are going to use it first half, if it’s one of your better players that you think didn’t commit a foul, you may use it to make sure he gets the foul back. Analytically they said we should use it anytime, which I don’t agree with that. We’ll see how it goes.”