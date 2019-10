For starters, Lillard and McCollum are in the prime of their careers and do not have an appetite to skip games. Plus, while they are coming off their most successful season and have championship dreams, Lillard and McCollum do not play for a team with a no-doubt-about-it path to the finals, ala the Golden State Warriors of recent seasons. “We’re not some big super team,” Lillard said. “So I don’t think we have the luxury to sit out, especially with how competitive the West is going to be.” Added McCollum: “The race in the Western Conference is extremely tight. I don’t know if we can afford to Kawhi it, so to speak. You’ll Kawhi your way out of the playoffs.”