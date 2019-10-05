Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says there were 23 turno…
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says there were 23 turnovers in the team’s scrimmage today. “One of the big areas that is of major concern going into the year is taking care of the basketball.”
October 6, 2019 | 3:48 am EDT Update
Jaylen Brown extension unlikely?
Don’t expect the Celtics and Jaylen Brown to agree to a contract extension before the Oct. 21 deadline for fourth-year players to reach new deals. Brown has not yet hired an agent and the Celtics have historically never offered extensions to players after their third season.
Brown said he isn’t concerned with his contract status and won’t carry that burden into the season. But 2020 could be an expensive summer for the Celtics, who will also have Jayson Tatum up for a new deal. Tatum is expected to ask for the same money as Simmons and Murray, especially if he takes major steps toward becoming an All-Star.
Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee and Torrey Craig are all on expiring deals. Jerami Grant has a $9.3 million player option awaiting him at the end of the season. And Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez are a few weeks away from entering the season without contract extensions, which would trigger restricted free agency for both next summer. That’s a whole lot of core contributors with murky futures past 2019-20 — with Hernangomez’s among the fuzziest. Asked at Monday’s media day what outcome he would prefer, the 24-year-old Spaniard said he hopes to stay in Denver. “This is my home,” Hernangomez said. “We are in a good way to do something great. I want to be a big part of it.”
For starters, Lillard and McCollum are in the prime of their careers and do not have an appetite to skip games. Plus, while they are coming off their most successful season and have championship dreams, Lillard and McCollum do not play for a team with a no-doubt-about-it path to the finals, ala the Golden State Warriors of recent seasons. “We’re not some big super team,” Lillard said. “So I don’t think we have the luxury to sit out, especially with how competitive the West is going to be.” Added McCollum: “The race in the Western Conference is extremely tight. I don’t know if we can afford to Kawhi it, so to speak. You’ll Kawhi your way out of the playoffs.”
LeBron James: My dog a MONSTER!!! 😤.Damn it felt good to get back out there once again! Felt like a kid in a candy store. Building good habits everyday along this process. Good start squad #LakeShow 👑✊🏾
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s a monster. It’s going to be very difficult to slow him down with what we have around him. I’m excited about what he’s going to do. Lakers fans should be, too.”
Nick Friedell: D’Angelo Russell on watching the LeBron/AD Lakers: “It’s different. It’s different seeing all those big guys on the floor at the same time. LeBron playing point alongside those dudes. It’s cool. It looks like a fantasy team or something.”
While the buzz out of the Auerbach Center is that Gordon Hayward has regained his pre-injury form, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is doing his best to taper expectations. Ainge and Robert Williams, who both spoke to the media Saturday morning ahead of Boston’s open practice, made it sound like the All-Star version of Hayward has resurfaced. “He’s back to being Gordon,” said Ainge. “He’s just got it back, man,” said Williams.