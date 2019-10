One of the other classic moments from that series was when you had the infamous dust-up with Dirk Nowitzki that resulted with you putting a finger in his face. How often does that incident come up whenever you’re talking to people from New Orleans? David West People always talk about that. That was a moment when we were trying to hold ourselves accountable. I knew I was going against Dirk and that dude is immensely talented, far more talented than myself, but I had some coaches who were former players and they prepared me for that series years before it happened. P.J. taught me to be honest with myself, and the truth was I was never going to be Dirk or Tim Duncan, and that’s fine. What I couldn’t accept was somebody feeling like they could do whatever they wanted to physically.