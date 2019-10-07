While the 2020 free agent class is remarkably weak, a k…
While the 2020 free agent class is remarkably weak, a key consideration is that the teams with space are overwhelmingly young and the Hawks, most notably, are not looking for a point guard with Trae Young on board. What’s more, of the six front offices with a clear path to more than $20 million in cap space, only the Knicks and Raptors had a realistic need at Lowry’s position next summer, and the rebuilding Knicks could prioritize a significantly younger point guard or someone at a different position.
After seeing the way things ended with Chris Paul, what was it like to see the city go through the same thing all over again with Anthony Davis pushing his way out last year? David West: I felt like AD did all he could for the city. Obviously, he could’ve went out on different terms, but it’s tough, man. I can really say, New Orleans is one of the cities that if you love them, they’ll love you back. The guys there now just have to embrace it. I think most guys see it as they have a 4-6 year window to win. It doesn’t matter where they are, once they reach the end of that window, it’s time to move on.
One of the other classic moments from that series was when you had the infamous dust-up with Dirk Nowitzki that resulted with you putting a finger in his face. How often does that incident come up whenever you’re talking to people from New Orleans? David West People always talk about that. That was a moment when we were trying to hold ourselves accountable. I knew I was going against Dirk and that dude is immensely talented, far more talented than myself, but I had some coaches who were former players and they prepared me for that series years before it happened. P.J. taught me to be honest with myself, and the truth was I was never going to be Dirk or Tim Duncan, and that’s fine. What I couldn’t accept was somebody feeling like they could do whatever they wanted to physically.
The topic was on the tip of just about everyone’s tongue following Saturday’s event. “The chemistry is definitely growing quicker than I expected,” said Ben Simmons. “We had a lot of fun. This is a huge step in the right direction for our team.”
Shams Charania: Sources: In response to social media events over weekend, China (Chinese Basketball Association) has canceled NBA G League’s planned exhibition games between Rockets affiliate (Rio Grande Valley) and Dallas Mavericks affiliate (Texas) scheduled later this month in China.
David West on Hurricane Katrina: Then, what starts running through my mind is that obviously the people who were affected most by the storm were predominantly African-American people. These people were just out here and didn’t have any safety net. Our people were sitting there on the roofs and on the bridge just stranded. It put things in perspective as far as how people are valued if they come from a certain socio-economic background. I really took it as a call to action. A few of us started bringing in food trucks and clothes and it really felt good to see the people and be there for them when they need somebody. You really don’t forget some of those emotions. It reminds you how insignificant it is being a sports entertainer.
Kyle Lowry, Raptors agree to extension
Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have agreed on a one-year, $31 million contract extension that takes the five-time All-Star guard out of July’s free-agent market, agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN. The extension guarantees Lowry two years and $64 million on the books — including the $33.3 million left on his expiring contract this season.
Toronto president Masai Ujiri, general manager Bobby Webster and Lowry’s camp had been motivated to hammer out an extension for months. Over the weekend, the sides closed on a deal that delivers the Raptors options as they evaluate how they’ll construct a post-championship roster — and delivers Lowry the opportunity to extend his stay with a franchise with which he’s wanted to complete his career.