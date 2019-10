Acting on behalf of his client, Rich Paul had all but made the decision for the Pelicans. He signaled to any other interested trade partners — i.e. the Boston Celtics, who sources say coveted the big man for years — that Davis would walk as a free agent in the summer of 2020 if they dealt for him. “The last thing you want to do is put a GM in a situation where he trades away an asset and then the guy walks out the door,” Paul says. “Like, you can’t do business that way. So, it’s not really a hard conversation to have. “And I don’t think it stopped Danny Ainge from trying. It’s just that maybe he didn’t have the deal [he wanted]. He wasn’t willing to give up the young players, which I don’t blame him. I wouldn’t give them up either, if the guy is not going to re-sign back.”