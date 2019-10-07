Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks officially rule out Brandon Goo…
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks officially rule out Brandon Goodwin (right hip contusion) for tonight.
October 8, 2019 | 11:35 am EDT Update
Kevin Durant on his decision to sign with the Nets: “The organization, basketball is the most important thing for me, so playing with Kyrie (Irving), DeAndre Jordan, the young players they got, was key. Playing with Golden State, playing with an older group. I thought it was time for me to kind of impose my will on a younger group. … I just wanted to be around a nice group of young players and also a good mix of vets.”
Durant said on the radio station that he considered the Knicks, but it didn’t sound like he gave them serious consideration. “I thought about it, yeah, just a thought. But I didn’t really do any deep, full analysis on the Knicks,” Durant said.
Ebro, the host of the show, lamented the Knicks’ inability to land stars. Durant responded, “They’re trying. They’re trying. It’s hard to get the best players to play here. It’s hard.” Durant was asked to expand on why it’s difficult for the Knicks to attract stars. “I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players who, in their lifetime, don’t remember the Knicks being good. I didn’t grow up with the Knicks,” he said. “I’ve seen the Knicks in the Finals, but kids coming up after me didn’t see that. So that whole brand of the Knicks to them is not as cool as, let’s say, the Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. “It’s like the cool thing right now is not the Knicks,” he added.
IN MID-APRIL, when the New Orleans Pelicans retooled their front office, hiring former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin as their executive vice president of basketball operations, he inherited a quandary: whether to honor a preexisting trade request by Davis or attempt to mend fences as a fresh voice and risk the next season devolving into a high-stakes standoff. The rub was two-fold: One obstacle, sources told ESPN, was Pelicans owner Gayle Benson’s sour feelings toward L.A. — a lingering disdain over how Davis’ final season with the franchise had been compromised by AD’s initial request.
The second problem? Despite all of that, the Lakers were their most viable — if not their only — option. “When I took over there was some latent discontent, maybe with the way things had been handled,” Griffin says. “We just talked about the fact that, look, in all likelihood the best package is going to come from this team, because it’s the only team that AD’s willing to stay at.”
Acting on behalf of his client, Rich Paul had all but made the decision for the Pelicans. He signaled to any other interested trade partners — i.e. the Boston Celtics, who sources say coveted the big man for years — that Davis would walk as a free agent in the summer of 2020 if they dealt for him. “The last thing you want to do is put a GM in a situation where he trades away an asset and then the guy walks out the door,” Paul says. “Like, you can’t do business that way. So, it’s not really a hard conversation to have. “And I don’t think it stopped Danny Ainge from trying. It’s just that maybe he didn’t have the deal [he wanted]. He wasn’t willing to give up the young players, which I don’t blame him. I wouldn’t give them up either, if the guy is not going to re-sign back.”
Jeff Zillgitt: In addition to Adam Silver’s lengthy statement, he told reporters in Tokyo: “I understand that there are consequences from that exercise of, in essence, his freedom of speech. We will have to live with those consequences.”