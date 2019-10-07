USA Today Sports

October 8, 2019 | 11:35 am EDT Update
48 mins ago via SportsNet New York

Ebro, the host of the show, lamented the Knicks’ inability to land stars. Durant responded, “They’re trying. They’re trying. It’s hard to get the best players to play here. It’s hard.” Durant was asked to expand on why it’s difficult for the Knicks to attract stars. “I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players who, in their lifetime, don’t remember the Knicks being good. I didn’t grow up with the Knicks,” he said. “I’ve seen the Knicks in the Finals, but kids coming up after me didn’t see that. So that whole brand of the Knicks to them is not as cool as, let’s say, the Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. “It’s like the cool thing right now is not the Knicks,” he added.
48 mins ago via SportsNet New York

IN MID-APRIL, when the New Orleans Pelicans retooled their front office, hiring former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin as their executive vice president of basketball operations, he inherited a quandary: whether to honor a preexisting trade request by Davis or attempt to mend fences as a fresh voice and risk the next season devolving into a high-stakes standoff. The rub was two-fold: One obstacle, sources told ESPN, was Pelicans owner Gayle Benson’s sour feelings toward L.A. — a lingering disdain over how Davis’ final season with the franchise had been compromised by AD’s initial request.
48 mins ago via ESPN

48 mins ago via ESPN

Acting on behalf of his client, Rich Paul had all but made the decision for the Pelicans. He signaled to any other interested trade partners — i.e. the Boston Celtics, who sources say coveted the big man for years — that Davis would walk as a free agent in the summer of 2020 if they dealt for him. “The last thing you want to do is put a GM in a situation where he trades away an asset and then the guy walks out the door,” Paul says. “Like, you can’t do business that way. So, it’s not really a hard conversation to have. “And I don’t think it stopped Danny Ainge from trying. It’s just that maybe he didn’t have the deal [he wanted]. He wasn’t willing to give up the young players, which I don’t blame him. I wouldn’t give them up either, if the guy is not going to re-sign back.”
48 mins ago via ESPN

