Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have waived Ray Spalding.
No extension for Ingram before deadline?
Eastern Conference GM: “When a player is new to a team, an extension is unlikely. For example, I’d be surprised if Brandon Ingram gets an extension before the deadline in October. Out of all these guys we’re discussing like Pascal Siakam, Jaylen Brown, Buddy Hield and Brandon Ingram, I’d be the most surprised if Ingram gets something done, just because he’s new there. Unless you’re talking about James Harden and you know the player is great so you give him an extension as soon as you trade for him, typically guys who just got acquired don’t get extended. It’s easy for the team to say, ‘Listen, it’s not that we don’t think you’re great, it’s just that we don’t know you yet.’”
Western Conference coach: “The teammates who are around a player do play a big part when it comes time for teams to make that kind of investment. They may be worried about being able to pay other core players down the road if they do this extension now. That’s what Boston is going through because they have to make a decision about Jaylen Brown now, with Jayson Tatum eligible for the same extension next summer. Or the front office may be thinking, ‘We shouldn’t give this much money to our third-best player.’ But the player’s value is relative. He may be the ‘third-best player’ on your team, but he’d be the top player on another team and they’re willing to pay him.”
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons hit the first 3-pointer of his NBA career in a preseason win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-10 point guard pulled up from deep beyond the arc seconds before halftime with the Sixers up big. He was treated to rapturous applause by the home Philly crowd when he hit the shot. Simmons was 0-19 from beyond the arc in preseason, regular season and postseason games entering Tuesday. His last 3 came on Nov. 30, 2015 against Charleston while he was at LSU. It was the only 3-pointer he made in his college career.
Porter Jr. has waited almost 572 days to get back on a basketball court for an official game. It finally happened Tuesday night as he checked in at 4:30 mark in the third quarter. Porter Jr. received a round of applause from the Portland crowd and rust didn’t appear to be a factor when he checked in. Within his first minute of action, Porter Jr. received the ball from behind the arc, drove in and did a step back from just inside the arc to convert his first bucket. The Nuggets bench went wild, clearly enjoying the moment that was essentially 18 months in the making. “To finally be out on the court, it’s such a blessing,” Porter Jr. told Altitude Radio 92.5 FM after the game.
Jovan Buha: Clippers injury updates: + Doc Rivers said he doesn’t know if Kawhi Leonard is playing on Thurs. “I haven’t even thought about it.” It seems unlikely we see Kawhi in the preseason. + Paul George is still limited to 5-on-0 drills and will be non-contact through the rest of camp.
With all the Nets in China now, Irving will have a “nice sit down” with Tsai and his philanthropic investor wife Clara, as they get to know him better. “I know that we’ve got incredibly popular players. It’s not like the minute we sign them I call up [GM] Sean Marks and say I need KD’s phone number,” Tsai said. “I’m very respectful of their space. At the appropriate time I want to sit down with KD.”
October 9, 2019 | 7:47 am EDT Update
Lakers-Nets games in China to be cancelled?
Rachel Nichols: All over Shanghai, they’re taking down banners and signs for the NBA in general, and for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game specifically. Game is still officially “on”…as of now. Lots of shrugged shoulders over whether it will actually happen.
Nets Daily: With 25 hours before game time, it’s looking unlikely the Nets and Lakers will play either of their preseason games in China. The question now is who pulls the plug: the NBA or China.