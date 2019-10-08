Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando: Bra…
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando: Brandon Goodwin (right hip contusion) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons hit the first 3-pointer of his NBA career in a preseason win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-10 point guard pulled up from deep beyond the arc seconds before halftime with the Sixers up big. He was treated to rapturous applause by the home Philly crowd when he hit the shot. Simmons was 0-19 from beyond the arc in preseason, regular season and postseason games entering Tuesday. His last 3 came on Nov. 30, 2015 against Charleston while he was at LSU. It was the only 3-pointer he made in his college career.
Porter Jr. has waited almost 572 days to get back on a basketball court for an official game. It finally happened Tuesday night as he checked in at 4:30 mark in the third quarter. Porter Jr. received a round of applause from the Portland crowd and rust didn’t appear to be a factor when he checked in. Within his first minute of action, Porter Jr. received the ball from behind the arc, drove in and did a step back from just inside the arc to convert his first bucket. The Nuggets bench went wild, clearly enjoying the moment that was essentially 18 months in the making. “To finally be out on the court, it’s such a blessing,” Porter Jr. told Altitude Radio 92.5 FM after the game.
Jovan Buha: Clippers injury updates: + Doc Rivers said he doesn’t know if Kawhi Leonard is playing on Thurs. “I haven’t even thought about it.” It seems unlikely we see Kawhi in the preseason. + Paul George is still limited to 5-on-0 drills and will be non-contact through the rest of camp.
With all the Nets in China now, Irving will have a “nice sit down” with Tsai and his philanthropic investor wife Clara, as they get to know him better. “I know that we’ve got incredibly popular players. It’s not like the minute we sign them I call up [GM] Sean Marks and say I need KD’s phone number,” Tsai said. “I’m very respectful of their space. At the appropriate time I want to sit down with KD.”
October 9, 2019 | 7:47 am EDT Update
Lakers-Nets games in China to be cancelled?
Rachel Nichols: All over Shanghai, they’re taking down banners and signs for the NBA in general, and for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game specifically. Game is still officially “on”…as of now. Lots of shrugged shoulders over whether it will actually happen.
Nets Daily: With 25 hours before game time, it’s looking unlikely the Nets and Lakers will play either of their preseason games in China. The question now is who pulls the plug: the NBA or China.
Tim Reynolds: NBA statement on Lakers-Nets media sessions, that were to happen in Shanghai right about now: “Given the fluidity of the situation, today’s media availability has been postponed.”
The statement also said CCTV will not broadcast NBA preseason games and will investigate their NBA partnerships. The NBA has no plans to cancel their games, but it might not be up to them. With all this unfolding, the fallout awaited the Lakers as they landed from a 13-hour flight, cut off from the rest of the world.