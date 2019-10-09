Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter won’t play tonight.
Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter won’t play tonight.
October 9, 2019 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
As of 8 a.m., the games were not canceled. The first is to be played Thursday night at the Mercedes Benz Arena here; the second on Sunday night in Shenzhen. Wednesday’s media availability was the fourth scheduled NBA proceeding here that was scrapped within hours before they were scheduled to start. Chinese governmental agencies canceled two NBA Cares events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday — one to benefit a local elementary school and the other for Special Olympics. A fan event scheduled for Wednesday night was also canceled. Further, the arena here removed the game from the schedule on its website.
No reason was given for the postponement of Wednesday’s media availability, other than the “fluidity of the situation.” But behind the scenes, many players, coaches and team officials have been nervous about the prospect of speaking with media while the Chinese government‘s issues with the NBA are being sorted out.
Marc Stein: Neither team in Shanghai — Lakers or Nets — has scheduled a morning shootaround. So Thursday is a one trip-to-the-arena assignment in the 4-to-5 AM range Eastern Time for both clubs … provided the game indeed goes ahead
October 9, 2019 | 8:49 pm EDT Update
Lakers-Nets in China proceeding as scheduled
Shams Charania: As of now, all indications are that the Lakers/Nets game in China on Thursday will go on as scheduled, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Greg Logan: YES Network just issued advisory that it will televise #NetsLakers at 7:30 am ET in Thursday suggesting game still is on despite political turmoil in China.