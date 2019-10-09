USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: John Collins (left knee tendon pain) a…

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 9, 2019 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
As of 8 a.m., the games were not canceled. The first is to be played Thursday night at the Mercedes Benz Arena here; the second on Sunday night in Shenzhen. Wednesday’s media availability was the fourth scheduled NBA proceeding here that was scrapped within hours before they were scheduled to start. Chinese governmental agencies canceled two NBA Cares events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday — one to benefit a local elementary school and the other for Special Olympics. A fan event scheduled for Wednesday night was also canceled. Further, the arena here removed the game from the schedule on its website.
3 hours ago via Los Angeles Times

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

October 9, 2019 | 8:49 pm EDT Update
Home