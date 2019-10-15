USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Eva…

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 16, 2019 | 8:15 am EDT Update

Kings offer max extension to Bogdan Bogdanovic

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said the team has offered him a maximum contract extension that would pay more than $50 million and keep him in Sacramento for four more years, but he is in no hurry to sign it. Bogdanovic told The Sacramento Bee he wants to take his time with the decision. He would prefer to remain in Sacramento, but he could receive more lucrative offers if he waits to become a restricted free agent this summer. “I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”
3 hours ago via Sacramento Bee

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 6 more rumors
The venerable HoopsHype.com recently labeled Brown as a top-five free agent in July 2020. That’s thanks at least partly to a marketplace devoid of this past summer’s star power, but Brown may have an even stronger hand if Siakam and Hield land extensions in coming days. “Everybody says that they’re not concerned with it, but in some way, shape or form they are,” Brown, in a recent telephone interview, said of contract talks.
3 hours ago via New York Times

, Top Rumors

, , ,

The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guards Skyler Flatten and Bubu Palo. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Flatten played his entire collegiate career at South Dakota State, appearing in 33 games (all starts) as a senior last season and averaged 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.24 steals and 36.5 minutes while shooting 51.7 percent from the field, 44 percent from three-point range and 68.3 percent from the foul line.
3 hours ago via NBA.com

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Damian Lillard is once again joined in the backcourt by CJ McCollum but the supporting cast changed in the offseason with the Blazers bringing in Hassan Whiteside, Anthony Tolliver, Kent Bazemore and Pau Gasol. “It’ll be tough in the West, but it’s always tough,” McCollum said. “A lot of teams are good, a lot of teams are deep. Obviously, injuries will play a factor in what happens this year — that’s always a factor as the playoffs get closer and closer, the team that stays healthy has the best chance. Hopefully we can be one of those teams that’s healthy.”
3 hours ago via Washington Post

Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Home