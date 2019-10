Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said the team has offered him a maximum contract extension that would pay more than $50 million and keep him in Sacramento for four more years, but he is in no hurry to sign it . Bogdanovic told The Sacramento Bee he wants to take his time with the decision. He would prefer to remain in Sacramento, but he could receive more lucrative offers if he waits to become a restricted free agent this summer. “I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”