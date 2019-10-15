Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Eva…
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Kevin Huerter (right knee pain) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out.
October 16, 2019 | 8:15 am EDT Update
Kings offer max extension to Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said the team has offered him a maximum contract extension that would pay more than $50 million and keep him in Sacramento for four more years, but he is in no hurry to sign it. Bogdanovic told The Sacramento Bee he wants to take his time with the decision. He would prefer to remain in Sacramento, but he could receive more lucrative offers if he waits to become a restricted free agent this summer. “I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”
The venerable HoopsHype.com recently labeled Brown as a top-five free agent in July 2020. That’s thanks at least partly to a marketplace devoid of this past summer’s star power, but Brown may have an even stronger hand if Siakam and Hield land extensions in coming days. “Everybody says that they’re not concerned with it, but in some way, shape or form they are,” Brown, in a recent telephone interview, said of contract talks.
“But to be honest, it’s really not overwhelming me or ruling my thoughts. I know what type of talent I have. I’m confident in myself. I’m confident in my ability. “It’s not something that’s keeping me up at night, if that’s what you’re asking.”
Pressing him further about expectations, contractually or on the floor, tends to shut the conversation down. “I’m avoiding that word in general,” Brown said. “‘Expectations’ is not a word I’m even going to try to use or that I want anybody on our Celtics team to use. My mantra for this year is, ‘Just hoop.’ ”
The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guards Skyler Flatten and Bubu Palo. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Flatten played his entire collegiate career at South Dakota State, appearing in 33 games (all starts) as a senior last season and averaged 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.24 steals and 36.5 minutes while shooting 51.7 percent from the field, 44 percent from three-point range and 68.3 percent from the foul line.
Emiliano Carchia: Former NBA and Fenerbahce power forward Jason Thompson is signing with Beijing Royal Fighters, a source told @Emiliano Carchia.
Damian Lillard is once again joined in the backcourt by CJ McCollum but the supporting cast changed in the offseason with the Blazers bringing in Hassan Whiteside, Anthony Tolliver, Kent Bazemore and Pau Gasol. “It’ll be tough in the West, but it’s always tough,” McCollum said. “A lot of teams are good, a lot of teams are deep. Obviously, injuries will play a factor in what happens this year — that’s always a factor as the playoffs get closer and closer, the team that stays healthy has the best chance. Hopefully we can be one of those teams that’s healthy.”
Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens to reporters in Cleveland on Carsen Edwards: “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like that. Those were deep, hard 3s. And how many? Eight? In like five minutes? I’ve never seen anything like that. … He was pretty special.”