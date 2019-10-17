Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Chicago: Cam R…
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Chicago: Cam Reddish (right hip tension) is probable. John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is out.
October 18, 2019 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
These days, it is not uncommon to hear Bazemore speak freely about his mindset. He has become rejuvenated in Portland, both spiritually and professionally, so he often finds himself reflecting on his journey. Like his pursuit of that cloud, it was almost as if this journey called to him. Not long ago, he was in Atlanta, unhappily playing for the Hawks, stuck in what he calls “a dark place.” He was frustrated at work, was becoming disconnected from his family and he was bottling everything inside. Amid that turmoil, there was a voice, luring him like that cloud. It was his voice.
“I’m all about the law of attraction,” Bazemore said. “And I always said, ‘You need to get to Portland … you need to get to Portland … you need to get to Portland,’” Bazemore said. He said he provided Atlanta with a list of teams to where he would like to be traded. Portland was number one on that list. “And now,” Bazemore said, “here I am.”
Darkness doesn’t reveal depth, but Bazemore figures he was about to hit bottom in Atlanta. The joy and satisfaction he had playing for a Hawks team that won 60 games and advanced to the 2015 Eastern Conference finals had morphed into anger and frustration as the franchise embarked on a youth movement. With his body aching, his pride stinging and the losses mounting, Bazemore recoiled. “I just threw in the towel last season,” Bazemore said. “I removed myself from caring. I went from caring too much to not caring at all.”
October 18, 2019 | 7:40 pm EDT Update
Domantas Sabonis on the move?
One of the NBA’s best young big men might be on the move. With Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers far apart in discussions about a possible contract extension, and with a deal looking unlikely as the Monday night deadline looms, sources say the Pacers have engaged in active trade talks with several teams this week about the fourth-year forward.
There is no lack of interest in Sabonis, who averaged 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season as the Pacers — who lost Oladipo to a season-ending ruptured quad injury in a game against Toronto on Jan. 23 — pulled off such a surprising campaign (48-34; lost in the first round to Boston). Thus far, sources say the Pacers’ asking price in talks with several teams has been too high.