These days, it is not uncommon to hear Bazemore speak freely about his mindset. He has become rejuvenated in Portland, both spiritually and professionally, so he often finds himself reflecting on his journey. Like his pursuit of that cloud, it was almost as if this journey called to him. Not long ago, he was in Atlanta, unhappily playing for the Hawks, stuck in what he calls “a dark place.” He was frustrated at work, was becoming disconnected from his family and he was bottling everything inside. Amid that turmoil, there was a voice, luring him like that cloud. It was his voice