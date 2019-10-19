Sarah K. Spencer: Pierce says it's too soon to say if K…
Sarah K. Spencer: Pierce says it’s too soon to say if Kevin Huerter will be ready to go for Thursday’s game vs. Detroit. Want to make sure he doesn’t throw Huerter out there before he’s fully ready.
October 19, 2019 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Logan Murdock: Warriors officially waive Alfonzo McKinnie along with Jared Cunningham and Nick Zeisloft, who were signed earlier today.
Shams Charania: Undrafted rookie Caleb Martin has agreed to a partially guaranteed three-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, meaning Twin brothers Cody and Caleb will now be together on Hornets regular-season roster, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Bobby Marks: A couple of players not waived today that will begin to incur a per day cap hit: J. McDaniels (CHA): $5075 (could be converted to a 2W) M. Chriss (GSW): $9485 D. Walton Jr. (LAC): $8168 T. Wallace (MIN): $9156
Michael Wallace: Hearing vet Solomon Hill impressed coaches & execs on court & behind scenes in preseason to secure what was likely @Memphis Grizzlies final roster spot amid today’s crunch. Hill’s defense/versatility and 42.9% on 3s fit Jenkins’ system. Calming influence on key young guys also stood out.
October 19, 2019 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
Bobby Marks: Alfonzo McKinnie has hit the waiver wire and is now eligible to be claimed up until 5PM on Monday. McKinnie has a $1.58M non-guaranteed contract with no trigger dates.