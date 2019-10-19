Sarah K. Spencer: Mark Ogden Jr. and Kenny Gabriel have…
Sarah K. Spencer: Mark Ogden Jr. and Kenny Gabriel have been waived, the Hawks announce.
October 19, 2019 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Logan Murdock: Warriors officially waive Alfonzo McKinnie along with Jared Cunningham and Nick Zeisloft, who were signed earlier today.
Shams Charania: Undrafted rookie Caleb Martin has agreed to a partially guaranteed three-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, meaning Twin brothers Cody and Caleb will now be together on Hornets regular-season roster, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Bobby Marks: A couple of players not waived today that will begin to incur a per day cap hit: J. McDaniels (CHA): $5075 (could be converted to a 2W) M. Chriss (GSW): $9485 D. Walton Jr. (LAC): $8168 T. Wallace (MIN): $9156
Michael Wallace: Hearing vet Solomon Hill impressed coaches & execs on court & behind scenes in preseason to secure what was likely @Memphis Grizzlies final roster spot amid today’s crunch. Hill’s defense/versatility and 42.9% on 3s fit Jenkins’ system. Calming influence on key young guys also stood out.
October 19, 2019 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
Alfonzo McKinnie waived by Warriors
Anthony Slater: Warriors have finally officially waived Alfonzo McKinnie, per source.
Bobby Marks: Alfonzo McKinnie has hit the waiver wire and is now eligible to be claimed up until 5PM on Monday. McKinnie has a $1.58M non-guaranteed contract with no trigger dates.