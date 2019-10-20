Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter fully practiced today. I…
Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter fully practiced today. If he can string some days together before Thursday, the hope is he will he available against the Pistons.
October 20, 2019 | 6:43 pm EDT Update
James Ham: The Kings have officially waived Hollis Thompson and Tyler Ulis. Roster is now down to 15 players.
James Ham: Both Hollis Thompson and Tyler Ulis are expected to play for the Stockton Kings, barring someone claiming them off waivers.
When Thunder general manager Sam Presti handed Terrance Ferguson the finalized paperwork guaranteeing his contract through a fourth season, Ferguson’s mind went to one person in particular. “My mom’s going to be excited about this one,” he said.
Ferguson went through the same process last season with his third-year option, but he said the feeling doesn’t change. “I’m still excited,” he said. “I’m excited for each and every year I come back.” Ferguson handed the paperwork to his mother, Rachelle Holdman, soon after he got it. “I was like ‘Here, take this’ and she put it inside her little ‘important’ folder,” Ferguson said. “That’s a good memory to have.”
Harrison Wind: Liked this from Malone today on Jerami Grant and Nikola Jokic playing together: “When I was in Cleveland we used to always laugh and we’d say, ‘Well, this player’s better with LeBron.’ Who isn’t? Here we say, ‘Well this guy’s better with Nikola.’ Same thing. Well, who isn’t?
Monte Poole: Kevon Looney practiced today and looked fine. He’ll play Thursday and possibly start at center.
Connor Letourneau: Sign of progress: Cauley-Stein, Burks and Smailagic are all getting in on-court work after practice.