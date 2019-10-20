USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter fully practiced today. I…

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 20, 2019 | 6:43 pm EDT Update
Ferguson went through the same process last season with his third-year option, but he said the feeling doesn’t change. “I’m still excited,” he said. “I’m excited for each and every year I come back.” Ferguson handed the paperwork to his mother, Rachelle Holdman, soon after he got it. “I was like ‘Here, take this’ and she put it inside her little ‘important’ folder,” Ferguson said. “That’s a good memory to have.”
9 hours ago via Maddie Lee @ The Oklahoman

Uncategorized

,

Home