Ferguson went through the same process last season with his third-year option, but he said the feeling doesn’t change. “I’m still excited,” he said. “I’m excited for each and every year I come back.” Ferguson handed the paperwork to his mother, Rachelle Holdman, soon after he got it. “I was like ‘Here, take this’ and she put it inside her little ‘important’ folder,” Ferguson said. “That’s a good memory to have.”