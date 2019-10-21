Young opens up about how he spends his free time and wh…
Young opens up about how he spends his free time and which parts of his game he focused on developing. He expressed his goals for the season, including getting the Hawks back into the playoffs. “Next season, the Atlanta Hawks will surprise everybody,” Young said.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 21, 2019 | 9:31 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has signed a multi-million dollar shoe endorsement deal with New Balance, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. His Spurs deal also can reach $70M with incentives ($64M guaranteed).
Adam Zagoria: @Shamorie Ponds will sign a Two-Way contract with the Raptors, his agent Ryan Davis tells me. Ponds is traveling to Toronto tomorrow and will be there for the ring ceremony.
The Sacramento Kings made a series of moves today, according to General Manager Vlade Divac, as Sacramento exercised the Standard NBA Contract Conversion Option on forward Wenyen Gabriel and claimed guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries off waivers. Sacramento then exercised the two-way player conversion option on Jeffries and waived forward Tyler Lydon.
Tony Jones: Utah Jazz VP Dennis Lindsey to The Athletic on Joe Ingles: Joe and the Jazz have become synonymous. Not only has Joe become one of the better players in the NBA at his position, he and Renae (Ingles’ wife) have integrated themselves into the Jazz community
David Cobb: As the NBA opening day rosters became official today, so did this: The Grizzlies are the only team in the NBA without a player born in the 1980s on their active roster. All 13 of the active Grizzlies were born in the 1990s. Jae Crowder (born July 6, 1990) is the oldest.
Tim MacMahon: Mavs C Dwight Powell will be on the inactive list for the season opener, per roster released by NBA. No surprise, given that Powell missed all of preseason due to strained hamstring and returned to practice as limited participant today.
Tommy Beer: Tonight is the last night without an NBA game until Thanksgiving. And Thanksgiving night is the only night without a game from opening night thru February 13th.
October 21, 2019 | 8:01 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: On Jaylen Brown’s four-year extension, he can secure $8M in incentives if he wins MVP, DPOY or makes one of three All-NBA Teams. He pockets $4M if plays 65 or more games, team wins 49 or more games and reaches second round of playoffs. Total guaranteed salary $103M