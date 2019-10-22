Five NBA agents were asked what they thought Collins co…
Five NBA agents were asked what they thought Collins could command when it is time for an extension, and the numbers ranged from $80 million to $110 million for four years. All five noted Collins is an exceptional offensive player who still has room to grow on that end, but each of them expressed some worry about what he has shown on defense. “If he doesn’t show some sort of defensive improvement this year, I personally wouldn’t give him more than $80 million if I was the Hawks,” one agent said.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 22, 2019 | 1:57 pm EDT Update
Chris Forsberg: Jaylen Brown on his extension: “Once it came down to something that made sense it was an easy decision, to be honest. Playing for the Boston Celtics isn’t like playing for some of these other teams in the league.”
Mark Murphy: Jaylen Brown admits he could have made more money next summer in restricted free agency. But… “No disrespect, Boston is a top-5 organization in this league. Once I got to look at the offer in front of me, it was easy.”
Adam Himmelsbach: Jaylen said he had some concerns that last season would affect his new contract: “I think I have the ability and the talent next to anybody else. But last year I didn’t get to display it, so I thought that was really going to hurt me.”
J. Michael Falgoust: GM Chad Buchanan on possibility of trading Sabonis (paraphrasing): there was no chance that was happening #Pacers
Josh Robbins: (1/2) Tomorrow night, Markelle Fultz will play in his first regular-season game since Nov. 19, 2018. When asked today about the fun of a regular-season opener, Fultz answered, “Anytime you get a chance to play again, it’s amazing, and I’ve been sitting out a long, long time. ...
Barbara Barker: “I’ve just been waiting for this time,” says Kyrie Irving on opening season tomorrow in front of his family at Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/XabI6pgFI0