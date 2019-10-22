USA Today Sports

Five NBA agents were asked what they thought Collins co…

2 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Five NBA agents were asked what they thought Collins could command when it is time for an extension, and the numbers ranged from $80 million to $110 million for four years. All five noted Collins is an exceptional offensive player who still has room to grow on that end, but each of them expressed some worry about what he has shown on defense. “If he doesn’t show some sort of defensive improvement this year, I personally wouldn’t give him more than $80 million if I was the Hawks,” one agent said.

October 22, 2019 | 1:57 pm EDT Update
