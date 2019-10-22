USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Per Lloyd Pierce, Kevin Huerter (righ…

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 23, 2019 | 1:54 am EDT Update
Spencer Dinwiddie’s meeting with lawyers from the NBA and Players Association over what he has named his Professional Athlete Investment Token (PAInT) went well enough for him to feel confident in moving forward with the project soon. “They had four or five comments previously, we got them down to one,” Dinwiddie said. “I think we’re going to get it done. It’s just pending a little more feedback. “Obviously there might be one more iteration, just of making sure they’re perfectly fine with it. Our goal was to partner and not to go to war. The good thing is obviously they see that we’re not breaking any rules, so it’s all about just kind of appeasing them as much as possible.”
1 hour ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

Uncategorized

,

Home