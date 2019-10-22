Sarah K. Spencer: Per Lloyd Pierce, Kevin Huerter (righ…
Sarah K. Spencer: Per Lloyd Pierce, Kevin Huerter (right knee pain) “had an unbelievable day, start to finish” in practice today. All signs seem to be pointing to Huerter being healthy for the season, as he’s put together a few good days of practice.
October 23, 2019 | 1:54 am EDT Update
Pelicans to exercise contract option on Ball, Hart
Andrew Lopez: Expect the Pelicans to pick up the fourth-year options on Lonzo Ball’s and Josh Hart’s contracts, source says. Should be official soon. Ball was No. 2 pick in 2017 draft. Hart was No. 30.
The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Max Strus (Stroos) to a Two-Way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Spencer Dinwiddie’s meeting with lawyers from the NBA and Players Association over what he has named his Professional Athlete Investment Token (PAInT) went well enough for him to feel confident in moving forward with the project soon. “They had four or five comments previously, we got them down to one,” Dinwiddie said. “I think we’re going to get it done. It’s just pending a little more feedback. “Obviously there might be one more iteration, just of making sure they’re perfectly fine with it. Our goal was to partner and not to go to war. The good thing is obviously they see that we’re not breaking any rules, so it’s all about just kind of appeasing them as much as possible.”
Tim Reynolds: 34p-18r-5a in regular-season openers, all time: Charles Barkley, 1992. Pascal Siakam, tonight. End of list.
Ryan Wolstat: Fred VanVleet on the Raptors championship ring: “It’s the best ring I’ve ever seen. I’ll have to figure out how to wear it. It’s a little bit uncomfortable, it’s so big on my hand. I’ll probably wear it for 24 hours and then figure out where to put it.”
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet, who rolled his ankle on a camera person tonight, was vocal post-game, thinks the NBA should move the cameras back. “How many times does it have to happen before we have to think about doing something else?… It happens way too much. I think we can do a better job.”