It’s not a surprise, but a lot of Hawks fans, and some analysts, think this team can sneak into the playoffs and possibly be the eighth seed. Do you realistically think it’s a possibility? Vince Carter: That’s our goal . Right. But the lack of experience this roster has, the turnover of this roster, the reliance on rookies. I mean, there are certainly a lot of question marks going into the season. Vince Carter: I’ll say this, why would we go into the season thinking we couldn’t make it? If we don’t believe it now before the games are played, we have no shot once we go through that first time where we’re up and down and have those inconsistencies. We have to believe right now.