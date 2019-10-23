It’s not a surprise, but a lot of Hawks fans, and som…
It’s not a surprise, but a lot of Hawks fans, and some analysts, think this team can sneak into the playoffs and possibly be the eighth seed. Do you realistically think it’s a possibility? Vince Carter: That’s our goal. Right. But the lack of experience this roster has, the turnover of this roster, the reliance on rookies. I mean, there are certainly a lot of question marks going into the season. Vince Carter: I’ll say this, why would we go into the season thinking we couldn’t make it? If we don’t believe it now before the games are played, we have no shot once we go through that first time where we’re up and down and have those inconsistencies. We have to believe right now.
October 23, 2019 | 1:15 pm EDT Update
Bobby Marks: Some contracts that will get adjusted on Wednesday: *Christian Wood (DET)- $822K (from $0) * Jordan McRae (WAS)- $600K (from $400K) * Kendrick Nunn (MIA)- $300K (from $150K) * Trey Burke (PHI)- $810K (from $405K)
Bobby Marks: Here is the final tally of bonuses (likely/unlikely) in signed rookie extensions for today: * J. Brown- $12M * T. Prince- $3.7M * D. Sabonis- $10.4M * B. Hield- $20M * D. Murray- $6M
James, who started at point guard and registered 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, changed shoes in the second half, going from the LeBron 17s to the LeBron 16s. He told Yahoo Sports he switched because he ripped one of the shoes’ tongues. The four-time MVP also told Yahoo Sports he trimmed his weight for this season, but he wouldn’t reveal how much he lost. “You know I’m not telling my weight,” he said.
“I met Book for the first time at NBPA 100 Camp in Virginia,” Towns says. “I remember just seeing a really, really pale white kid. Turned out he wasn’t white but that’s what I thought. They said he could shoot the ball better than anybody. I came late to the camp and I talked to him about Kentucky. I had heard his name before, too. I knew he was interested in Kentucky. Just feeling his vibe out that day. Obviously in college is where we really blossomed a special relationship.” “My first memory of Karl, I was at NBPA Top 100 Camp and we always heard about him,” Booker confirms. “I had never seen him play. I still didn’t see him play there. He showed up to the camp, he took all the gear, he went home. He didn’t play not one game.”
Paul George was on the bench with his team the entire game and was just as enthusiastic and animated as he would be if he weren’t rehabbing from two shoulder procedures. The All-Star forward is expected to make his season debut in approximately three weeks, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
NBA legend Dwyane Wade — a three-time NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP and 13-time NBA All-Star — has reached a comprehensive, multiyear agreement with WarnerMedia that will include a variety of projects across the media company’s entire portfolio. Wade’s contributions will cross over a number of areas, including sports, lifestyle and entertainment. As part of his Turner Sports role, Wade will be a basketball commentator, making appearances at TNT’s tent pole NBA events and as a regular analyst for the network’s Tuesday night studio coverage, appearing alongside analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker. Wade will also make studio appearances at the NCAA Final Four and National Championship, as part of Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ combined coverage of the event.
LaVar Ball is “restructuring” Big Baller Brand and plans to launch a new website, according to a company spokesman. The company has been effectively defunct for several months in the wake of a financial and legal dispute with his former business partner Alan Foster. The company’s previous website now redirects to a webinar featuring Foster.