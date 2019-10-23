Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is expected to be awarded M…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is expected to be awarded Minnesota guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers at 5 PM ET today, league sources tell ESPN.
October 23, 2019 | 8:42 pm EDT Update
Clutch Points: Derrick Jones Jr. gives us the first filthy poster of the 2019 season 💀 #Heat #NBA pic.twitter.com/LigVNw2f5r
October 23, 2019 | 8:00 pm EDT Update
RJ Marquez: Popovich on Dejounte Murray’s character off the court, helping others with small tasks around facility and why franchise felt comfortable with extension. “He had the stuff of a leader.” #Spurs #ksatsports #ksatnews #NBA pic.twitter.com/SUgB3rp1FY