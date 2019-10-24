Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter said he took about 2 1/2…
Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter said he took about 2 1/2 weeks off after the season then came back to Atlanta in the first week of May. His knee was bothering him then. He thought it was just soreness and nothing serious. It got worse in August and he wasn’t confident jumping off his right foot.
October 24, 2019 | 11:45 am EDT Update
Nicolas Batum out at least three weeks
Chris Haynes: Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum fractured the middle finger on his left hand last night against Chicago and is expected to be sidelined 3 to 4 weeks, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Brian Lewis: Spencer Dinwiddie on if the #Nets getting #Knick targets KD & Kyrie adds to the rivalry: “I don’t know if Kyrie has any explicit feelings towards the Knicks. He may not. I mean, he’s here. The Knicks fans probably have explicit feelings. I dont know; you’d have to ask them.” #nyk
The first major marker came in the form of the initial tribute video, a concise, eye-popping recollection of the Raptors’ post-season trials and tribulations from their opening series against the Orlando Magic to their eventual finale against the Golden State Warriors. Not everything in the franchise’s history was revisited, of course, but it was there, serving as the foundation for an electric response that touched both fans and players alike. “I mean you only really remember Game 6 so you kind of forget what the ride was and the journey and what it took to get there,” Fred VanVleet said post-game, when asked about the video. “It also was a reminder of what it meant to the fans in the city and the country. It was just cool to recap all of that, get that ring, and then finish it out with a win. That’s a pretty good night.”
But it was when the last name was called that all of the energy in the arena that had been building from the instant the Larry O’Brien trophy was wheeled out onto the floor erupted in a glorious, roisterous boom that shook the hardwood and rattled the rafters. The emotions of watching Kyle Lowry get bejewelled at centre-court rolled over nearly 20,000 people like a tidal wave bursting in every direction—a championship ripple. “This is one of those things where, me personally, I’ve waited my whole career to get here,” Lowry said, pre-game. “The city has waited 24 years, the country, for basketball to get to this point. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be an exciting night. The crowd is going to be into it. There’s going to be a lot of juice in the building. The atmosphere is going to be top notch.”
Fall was ultimately forced to enter the NBA concussion protocol, but he was seen around the team and on the practice floor in the days since. He traveled with the team to Philadelphia and was participating in the team’s morning shoot around. He told MassLive he expects to be cleared “real soon,” which Brad Stevens confirmed. “Very close (to a return) from what I’ve been told,” Stevens told reporters. “But he wasn’t going to be active anyway.”
Fall hit his head, but initially thought nothing of it. He later participated in the Celtics swim lesson event at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club with no noticeable effects. He says he even went back to the Auerbach Center afterwards to get more work in. However, the next morning he woke up and wasn’t feeling well. “Tacko got hit in the head yesterday after individual work,” Stevens said at the time. “He was a little under the weather. It sounds like being very cautious about that.”
Mark Medina: Doc Rivers insists no more bad blood between the Clippers and Warriors. How about Doc and Draymond Green, though? Doc: “Draymond’s my guy. I told him I’m working on some new Draymond stuff this year. I may unveil it tonight.”
On Monday night — two days before Barrett’s pro career officially kicked off in San Antonio — Barrett launched his very first suit collection with menswear brand Indochino. The line features four classic suit styles and two blazers, with prices ranging from $299 for a tweed blazer to $429 for an oxblood suit. Barrett showed up to the Madison Avenue store wearing his double-breasted tweed jacket and a snazzy, fashion-forward black turtleneck.