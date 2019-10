The first major marker came in the form of the initial tribute video, a concise, eye-popping recollection of the Raptors’ post-season trials and tribulations from their opening series against the Orlando Magic to their eventual finale against the Golden State Warriors. Not everything in the franchise’s history was revisited, of course, but it was there, serving as the foundation for an electric response that touched both fans and players alike. “I mean you only really remember Game 6 so you kind of forget what the ride was and the journey and what it took to get there,” Fred VanVleet said post-game, when asked about the video. “It also was a reminder of what it meant to the fans in the city and the country. It was just cool to recap all of that, get that ring, and then finish it out with a win. That’s a pretty good night.”