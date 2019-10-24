Gerald Bourguet: It's official: Vince Carter has played…
Gerald Bourguet: It’s official: Vince Carter has played in an NBA-record 22 seasons. Incredible.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 24, 2019 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Deandre Ayton statement: “I want to apologize to my family, the entire Suns organization, my teammates, partners, our fans and the Phoenix community. This was an unintentional mistake and unfortunately I put something in my body that I was completely unaware of. I do understand the unfortunate impact that this has on so many others, and for that I am deeply sorry. I’m extremely disappointed that I’ve let my team down. I will continue to work with the NBPA to go through arbitration and am hopeful of a positive resolution.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Follow-up testing on Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton showed no traces of any other banned substances, sources with knowledge of results tell ESPN. NBPA is likely to fast-track arbitration process to push for a reduction as soon as possible, per sources.
Brian Windhorst: Cedi Osman has agreed to a 4-year, $30.8 million extension with Cavs sources said. Final year of the deal is nonguaranteed (@Marc Stein first reported agreement).
Bobby Marks: The Cedi Osman extension starts at $8.6M and decreases each season. The Cavaliers lose $3.1M in flexibility next season but locking Osman up now makes sense for both sides.
Jovan Buha: Rodney McGruder (ankle sprain) is out tonight vs. the Warriors, per Doc. “I don’t think he’s close, to be honest.”
October 24, 2019 | 4:57 pm EDT Update
25-game suspension for Deandre Ayton
Adrian Wojnarowski: Suns center Deandre Ayton is facing a 25-game suspension for violating NBA’s Anti-Drug policy with a positive test for a diuretic, league sources tell ESPN. The NBA informed Ayton and Suns of looming suspension tonight.
Olgun Uluc: Inbox: NBA makes this official. Deandre Ayton has been suspended without pay for 25 games, beginning with tomorrow’s Suns vs Nuggets matchup.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBPA is already preparing arbitration case to reduce or rescind penalty, based on belief positive test falls under CBA provision of ‘unintentional ingestion’, league sources tell ESPN. Ayton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.