USA Today Sports

Gerald Bourguet: It's official: Vince Carter has played…

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 24, 2019 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Deandre Ayton statement: “I want to apologize to my family, the entire Suns organization, my teammates, partners, our fans and the Phoenix community. This was an unintentional mistake and unfortunately I put something in my body that I was completely unaware of. I do understand the unfortunate impact that this has on so many others, and for that I am deeply sorry. I’m extremely disappointed that I’ve let my team down. I will continue to work with the NBPA to go through arbitration and am hopeful of a positive resolution.”
8 hours ago via wojespn

Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Deandre Ayton Suspension
October 24, 2019 | 4:57 pm EDT Update
Home