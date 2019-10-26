“I was in a rut before I even got traded,” Spellman…
“I was in a rut before I even got traded,” Spellman said. “They didn’t really want to deal with it.” It was the way Spellman’s rut manifested itself that turned the Hawks away. When Spellman showed up to Las Vegas Summer League overweight at 315 pounds, the organization decided enough was enough.
October 27, 2019 | 1:01 am UTC Update
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors PR informs us Kyle Lowry has joined Chris Bosh, Jose Calderon, MoPete and DeMar in the 500 games with the Raptors club.
Jovan Buha: Monty Williams on Kawhi: “I don’t know if there’s been a player that has improved as much as he has from the start of their NBA career to where he is now. You’d be hard-pressed to find anybody that’s improved that dramatically. He’s just a phenomenal, complete basketball player.”
Kevin Pelton: Tristan Thompson just made the first 3-pointer of his NBA career to beat the shot-clock buzzer. Thompson had been 0-for-9.
Tim Reynolds: Spo apologizes for the “horrible decision on my part” — the tech. “I got caught too far out there.” Says he’s expecting to be Shaqtin’ A Fool for this one.
Anthony Chiang: Left groin strain for Derrick Jones Jr. Severity of injury won’t be known until tomorrow. But hard to imagine he plays tomorrow vs. Timberwolves.
October 27, 2019 | 12:48 am UTC Update
James Ham: I spoke to Bogdan Bogdanovic before last night’s game and he had not read the story that said he was unhappy coming off the bench for Kings. He said he just wants to win and loves his teammates. He also asked if the people who said/wrote the story understood that he’s restricted
Candace Buckner: Before #Wizards player intros, the Spurs do a Davis Bertans tribute video. Showing all the highlights and finishes with “Thank you Davis” He gets a standing ovation from the fans
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said Kawhi is his type of guy. Doesn’t say much. “Lunch pail guy.” Word.
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said Rubio’s knee is pretty swollen. Jevon Carter is starting at the 1
Tom Orsborn: Rudy Gay just surprised six breast cancer patients with gifts. Said Jeanette Rodriguez (left): “I am thankful that people like him are around the world. It’s emotional, let me tell you.” #Spurs #breastcancerawarenessmonth
October 27, 2019 | 12:16 am UTC Update
Barry Jackson: Heat, without Butler, wins 131-126 in Milwaukee in OT despite several missed late FTs, moves to 2-0. Dragic 25. Adebayo 19, 12, 8 and key late block. Heat at Wolves 7 pm Sunday.
John Schuhmann: The Heat are the first team this season to win a game they trailed by at least 20 points. Miami was 0-16 after trailing by 20+ last season. Milwaukee was 33-1 after leading by 20+ last season.
Anthony Slater: Kevon Looney is out for this road trip, Warriors announce, but issue sounds more concerning. Team announces he will see some specialists to evaluate a neuropathic condition.
October 26, 2019 | 11:35 pm UTC Update
John Henson back after a year out
Chris Fedor: #Cavs John Henson just gave me the thumbs up. He’s playing tonight. First game since Nov. 14. “Ready to go”
Gary Washburn: Marcus Morris on whether he get any interest to return to the #Celtics: “Surprisingly no. I didn’t get a phone call, I didn’t get anything from Boston. My two years there were special. I thought I did a lot for the team. I thought at least deserved a phone call.” #Knicks
Gary Washburn: Marcus Morris on whether he will out-grit Marcus Smart: “It’s hard to out-grit Smarty but I’ll probably out shoot him though. He’s not shooting as well. That’s my guy though.” #Celtics
Tom Orsborn: Pop on Wizards rookie F Rui Hachimura: “He’s a wonderful player. He’s a class act. He’s powerful and he’s got a great work ethic. He’s just going to get better and better as he gets comfortable with the way the NBA plays and that sort of thing. He is a wonderful player.”
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is still a gametime decision tonight for Sacramento. If he can’t go, Cory Joseph will start according to Luke Walton.
Ira Winderman: Per Heat: Derrick Jones, Jr. (left leg injury) will not return to tonight’s game vs the Bucks.
October 26, 2019 | 10:40 pm UTC Update
After coming off the bench in the ensuring exhibitions, Spellman averaged 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 points, 1.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in 17.1 minutes per game. He’s lost more than 40 pounds since the start of camp. “I feel like this is a better situation for me. Everything here is already established and put into place and they’re just having me come along in my process so it’s been pretty good,” Spellman said.
Even if at the end of the month the Warriors decide to pass on his third-year option, Spellman will still have time to earn his place. “I think I can be a very good player, but it’s not really about what I say, it’s about what I do,” Spellman said. “I want to prove it not only to myself, but to this organization, that I’m worth it.”
Michael Singer: Had good chat w/ Sue Bird at last night’s #Nuggets home opener. She won’t be with the team this year as she tours with USA Basketball ahead of next year’s Olympics. She said last year’s experience in front office was fantastic and she’d love to work with them in the future.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Saturday that the team is donating $1 million to Dallas ISD to help rebuild the football field at Thomas Jefferson High School, nearly a week after the school was devastated by a tornado. The donation comes days after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he’d donate $100,000 to help Dallas ISD schools impacted by the storms. In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks owner indicated he would match Jones’ donation.
October 26, 2019 | 10:16 pm UTC Update
John Denton: Steve Clifford on @Orlando Magic’s rebounding struggles: “Look, we’re just not physical enough right now as a team. We have a lot of things that we do naturally as a group – I think we’re very smart, we do things with schemes and we’re good with coverages and we have length. …
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, gets a mixed reaction from the Milwaukee crowd. Herro flipped from Wisconsin to Kentucky in high school, and that did not sit well with some over here.
Sam Dekker: If you’re in Milwaukee right now and you boo’d Tyler Herro getting announced as a starter in his 2nd career NBA game, you’re a miserable person. The kid lived out his dream, there’s more to life than a recruit not going to your favorite school. Embrace a hometown kid.
Eric Woodyard: Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is in the building. He receives loud cheers while being introduced.
October 26, 2019 | 8:35 pm UTC Update
Isaiah Thomas returns after injury
Fred Katz: Isaiah Thomas will play tonight against the Spurs, the Wizards announce.
Ryan Ward: As of right now, Kyle Kuzma and #Lakers rookie Talen Horton-Tucker are OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. #Hornets. Rajon Rondo remains QUESTIONABLE.
Gerald Bourguet: Ricky Rubio is out tonight with a left knee contusion. Ty Jerome (right ankle sprain) remains out.
Brad Townsend: Mavericks media notes list Dwight Powell as out for tomorrow’s home game against Portland. Not a huge surprise. Just confirmation.
The Indiana Pacers aren’t yet taking the Bankers Life name off their arena even though the company’s naming-rights deal expired in June. Team marketing executive Todd Taylor says changes won’t be made at the downtown Indianapolis arena until a new sponsorship contract is signed.
October 26, 2019 | 7:49 pm UTC Update
Scott Agness: Mad Ants draft Hasheem Thabeet with the 18th overall pick of the #GLeagueDraft with a pick acquired from Windy City. Amida Brimah suffered a season-ending ACL injury this week.
Gina Mizell: Doc Rivers on what Rubio brings to the #Suns: “He’s a clever little fucker.” Also mentioned how beneficial it is for Booker to play more off the ball.