After the game, teammate and longtime veteran Todd Blanchfield was asked in the postgame presser about Ball’s slow start on the night and how to combat that in the future. “He’s such a good passer of the basketball. As a group, and as an individual as well, he’s got to keep getting into the lane and try to find guys. I think right now some of the shots he’s taking, he’s obviously shooting quite poorly from the three-point line, I think it’s maybe just some of the type of shots he’s taking. I think some of the shots are a little bit forced. I think if he lets the game come to him a little bit, gets in the lane, gets other people involved, I think it’s going to really start to open up for him a little bit more. He’s obviously unbelievable. He’s a very talented kid and he’s going to go places. We just need to continue to help him and grow on as a group.”