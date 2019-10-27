The Pistons did what they could to try to stop Young, b…
The Pistons did what they could to try to stop Young, but nothing worked. They started picking up Young as soon as he received the inbounds pass. They face-guarded him 35 feet away from the basket. They blitzed him. They double-teamed him. They switched Bruce Brown Jr. off of Young and brought in Langston Galloway. It didn’t matter what the Pistons did Thursday. Young, as he confidently stated, just was in his zone. “I always feel like I’m on fire,” Young said. “Once a couple go in, I feel like I have a rhythm and try to work on my game to get the best shot possible each time down, and if I continue to do that, I will be able to shoot it efficiently and shoot better.”
Kevon Looney to miss significant time?
The Warriors center rotation took another hit Saturday, as Kevon Looney will miss the next two games, and probably more, with further complications with his hamstring. Looney, who did not play in the second half of Thursday’s game against the Clippers due to right hamstring tightness, has been ruled out for the team’s current two-game road trip to Oklahoma City and New Orleans as he deals with a condition that has delayed his recovery. He sat out the entire preseason with a strain to the same hamstring.
The Warriors are officially listing Looney as out for an unspecified amount of time as he searches for answers on how best to treat and manage his neuropathy. “(He’s had it for) a couple of years,” Steve Kerr revealed. “It’s something that he’s been able to play through. But in this particular case, the condition is affecting his hamstring.”
“It’s not really his hamstring,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s kind of a neuropathic condition that he’s had for a couple years. It’s something he’s been able to play through, but in this particular case, the condition is affecting his hamstring. His hamstring is sound, the MRI is clean, but it makes it trickier actually that it’s a neuropathic condition. That’s really all I’m going to say on it because I have no idea what I’m talking about when it comes to these matters.”
According to the American Chronic Pain Association, neuropathic pain is a chronic condition that occurs when nerves become injured or damaged. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Looney has had the condition for “a couple years, and it’s something that he’s been able to play through. But in this particular case, the condition is affecting his hamstring. “The hamstring is sound. The MRI is clean, but it makes it trickier that it’s a neuropathic issue.”
Kemba Walker considered signing with Knicks
Celtics point guard and New York City native Kemba Walker said he considered the Knicks in free agency before signing with Boston this summer. “It was (a consideration). It was. They were definitely one of the teams I was looking at in free agency. But I picked Boston. I just felt it was a better fit for me,” Walker said before the Knicks home opener against Boston on Saturday.
After getting run over by the Utah Jazz by a final of 113-81, the coach and some of the players are already acknowledging that what is happening on the court is unacceptable. “I don’t know what that was tonight,” head coach Luke Walton said. “That’s not who we are. Honestly, that was an embarrassing performance that we gave out there and that’s coaches included. That’s everybody – the Kings fans and the organization deserve a better effort than that.”
“No excuse, man, we’ve just got to try to figure it out and try to find a way to get stops and score the ball,” Buddy Hield said. “We look terrible right now.” The game was so out of hand at Vivint Smart Home Arena that Walton threw in the towel 3:21 into the third quarter with his team down 32 points at 75-43. He made a line change with all five starters exiting at once. Four of the five sat out the remainder of the game. “There really wasn’t much to be discussed,” Barnes said candidly about Walton’s move. “We weren’t getting it done with the energy and effort starting off the game in that third quarter. So he made a decision to pull us.”
Westbrook recorded the 139th triple-double of his career with his 28-point, 10-rebound, 13-assist performance in Saturday’s 126-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, moving past Magic Johnson for the second most in NBA history behind Oscar Robertson. “I know nowadays, getting a triple-double seems normal, but I take a pride, a lot of energy, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of things I do off the floor to prepare myself to be able to compete every single night and play at a high level,” Westbrook said. “For me, that’s a great accomplishment, especially growing up and never even thinking I’d be playing in the NBA. Now being there and being in the history books is just a blessing to me and something that I don’t take for granted one bit.”
Jonathan Feigen: Russell Westbrook on passing Magic Johnson on the all-time triple-doubles list: “For me, that’s a great accomplishment, especially growing up never thinking I’d play in the NBA. Now, I’ll be in the history books.”
Clutch Points: Russell Westbrook, now 30 years of age, needs 43 more triple-doubles to surpass Oscar Robertson and become the all-time leader. Can Russ do it? #Rockets #NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/eam0Mu8dXs
Salman Ali: James Harden on his shooting struggles: “I’m going to take as many shots as they give me. I was here yesterday working on that same shot and this morning working on that same shot. Tonight it just didn’t fall. The most important thing is we got a win.”
Mark Medina: Josh Hart on the Pelicans playing without Zion Williamson: “It’s frustrating. We’re 0-3 and could easily be 3-0. This team is definitely going to be a playoff team.”
So when the Pelicans finished with a 126-123 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center, Ingram did not boast about his 35-point performance on 14-of-22 shooting, along with 15 rebounds and five assists. Instead, Ingram sounded more determined to ensure the Pelicans rectify their 0-3 start before Williamson’s expected return in five to seven weeks. “When we lose like this, I’ll take it the hardest,” Ingram told USA TODAY Sports. “I know I can score the basketball and I can make plays for my team. So I definitely take it the hardest.”
It was a tough pill to swallow. Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first reigning MVP to ever foul out of his first game Thursday night at Houston. But that was in a win. He repeated the disqualification act for a second consecutive game Saturday, in addition to the Bucks blowing a 21-point, second-half edge. The Miami Heat, who were playing without veterans Jimmy Butler, Dion Waiters and James Johnson, escaped Fiserv Forum with a 131-126 overtime victory. “It’s not frustrating. First game we won,” Antetokounmpo said of the consecutive foul outs. “I think the frustrating part is not being out there to help my team, not necessarily I don’t know if we would’ve won the game but just being out there and try to help your team to maybe block a shot, rebound or maybe make a pass or something. “That’s the frustrating part about it,” he continued. “Obviously, I’ve got to keep learning from it and get better.”
“Being able to put it together for 48 minutes is what the start of the year is for,” Budenholzer said. “Defensively, we have got to be a lot better. We have to be a lot smarter. And we’ve got to be able to do it for 48 minutes. That’s the challenge in the NBA — which team can do it for 48 minutes, who can make less mistakes, who can be more disciplined. It’s the beauty of our league.”
Booker may have the luxury this season to have a bad shooting night while the team stays within striking distance to win. That happened Friday night in Denver. A day later, Booker scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and won the mano-a-mano matchup with Beverley. “They played extremely hard. I give them a lot of credit,” Beverley said. “A team like this, you come into games and of course the bulls-eye is on our back. … We needed this. It is not the end of the world. We have to get better and we will. We will get better for sure.”
Andrew Greif: Kawhi: “130 (points allowed) isn’t going to cut it. we’re not going to win games if other teams get 130. We started too late. Early on, easy three balls for them, some easy layups and that pretty much hurt us tonight when we weren’t making shots in the beginning.”
Jovan Buha: Kawhi on the Clippers playing w/ a target on their backs: “It doesn’t matter about being a favorite. It’s just preseason. Not all favorites win a championship. It’s about what we want to do each night we come in here. It’s not about being a favorite. That’s outside noise.”
Jovan Buha: The Suns defeat the Clippers 130-122. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 27 points, 8 rebounds + 10 assists (his new career-high). Montrezl Harrell had 28 points and 7 rebounds. Lou Williams had 23. The Suns made 17 of 43 3s (half of their FGAs were 3s). Clips’ D was subpar.
Andrew Greif: Moe Harkless: “We’re going to have to get used to having a target on our back. I’ve been on teams where we got excited for games like this. … We can’t really ease into any games because teams are going to give us their best shot.”
Asked the issue with Ntilikina, who played 14 seconds Saturday after sitting out Friday’s loss at Brooklyn, Fizdale said: “No issues with Frank. We have three point guards. We’re three games into it. I’ll be looking at different rotations until we get to that place with the right people out there.’’ Ntilikina, who is close with Smith, has now been put in an awkward spot. “I feel the support from the fans for me but also for the whole team,’’ Ntilikina said. “I’m thankful for the support, but right now we’re focusing on getting better. Like everybody I want to get out there. But I have to put in the work to improve.’’
The New York Knicks were being blown out by double digits in their home opener, and New York fans had viciously booed Dennis Smith Jr., yet with three minutes remaining in what would be an ugly Knicks loss, the Madison Square Garden crowd was on its feet hollering with excitement. No, the fans were not cheering for their own players. They were chanting for two-way Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall. “We want Tacko!” fans chanted, clapping for emphasis. “We want Tacko!”
While Fall’s size is gawk-worthy, Stevens said he hopes the fans “appreciate him for how good of a kid he is and how hard he is working to make the NBA.” “Everybody is yelling because of his size,” Stevens said. “I get it. Every time he walks in the room, I say, ‘Man, he’s tall’ under my breath. But at the same time, I hope people appreciate him for who he is and how hard he is working.”
Scott Agness: Domantas Sabonis, visibly frustrated after 0-2 start: “I think the most important thing is our energy. I think we’re playing soft. That’s all of us included. We just need that fight.”
Suffice to say, it hasn’t been an ideal start from the field or the 26-year-old shooting guard, but he needn’t worry about getting berated by his head coach, Frank Vogel, for it. In fact, after Friday’s game, Vogel came to the defense of Caldwell-Pope, saying he’s been able to impact the game in way beyond putting the ball in the basket. “KCP’s been one of our best defenders since training camp started,” Vogel said. “He’s got great recovery speed and containment speed and he gets his hands on a lot of balls. The numbers that we’re looking at with 41 percent tonight and only 86 points for the Jazz, he impacts that end of the floor at a high level.”
If it takes moments to rebuild the confidence lost throughout his struggles in his first two seasons in the league, so be it. There’s no added pressure from a Magic team that returns the core of a roster that won the Southeast Division last season and battled the Toronto Raptors in a first-round playoff series. “It’s like that, yeah, 100 percent,” Fultz said of the moments he’s experiencing now after having played in just 33 games in his two seasons with the Sixers. “But I put in a lot of work for this moment and I’m just glad to be on the court. But I’ve always had confidence, growing up where I grew up you always had to have confidence. You just got to have an edge to you and every time I step on that court I believe in myself and I believe in my teammates and I just go out there and play.”
One of the best nights of his career, Thompson even made his first NBA 3-pointer. With the shot clock ticking down, the center gathered the ball beyond the arc and launched his 10th career triple from the left wing. The bottom! He finished with 25 points, four below his career-high, to go with 13 rebounds in 35 dominant minutes.
Tom Orsborn: Bertans on the tribute video: “It was really nice of them. There were some emotions, of course, before the game coming into the arena. Going in the other direction, it felt a little bit weird. Once you step on the court, you forget about all that and play basketball.” #Spurs
Smith spoke out about the moment on Showtime’s “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Thursday. He said he thought George Hill had already put the Cavaliers in the lead when he missed that final free throw, and he didn’t expect to get the ball when Hill missed, either. “So I get the ball, nobody called timeout,” Smith said. “So I’m like, ‘Alright, bet. I’m about to dribble it back out then. Game is about to be over.’ “I look at LeBron, LeBron is pointing like this. I’m like, ‘What the f–k is he pointing at?’”
Lue’s response clearly helped. Smith, though obviously upset at the time, didn’t hold on to the error for long. “I laughed about that s–t that night … I’m not a person to hold on to s–t,” Smith said. “I’m not going to hold on to no grudges. I’ll never forget it … You f–k up. It ain’t the first time. It just so happened that mine was in the Finals. We’ve all messed up.”
To Ingram’s relief, he did not receive a life-threatening diagnosis. Nor did doctors believe it could end his NBA career as is it did to former forward Chris Bosh following his 13th season. Still, Ingram needed to have surgery to remove a rib, strengthen his back muscles and improve his posture to ensure the passage of his veins opened up. Following surgery, Ingram reported that both arms felt “super weak” and he remained immobile for almost a month. He waited another four months before beginning physical therapy. Ingram only began working out about a month before training camp started. “I was away from the basketball game for so long. When I play it now, I just like to take advantage of it,” Ingram said. “That was a crazy process for me. So when I step out on the floor, it’s just fun for me.”
After the game, teammate and longtime veteran Todd Blanchfield was asked in the postgame presser about Ball’s slow start on the night and how to combat that in the future. “He’s such a good passer of the basketball. As a group, and as an individual as well, he’s got to keep getting into the lane and try to find guys. I think right now some of the shots he’s taking, he’s obviously shooting quite poorly from the three-point line, I think it’s maybe just some of the type of shots he’s taking. I think some of the shots are a little bit forced. I think if he lets the game come to him a little bit, gets in the lane, gets other people involved, I think it’s going to really start to open up for him a little bit more. He’s obviously unbelievable. He’s a very talented kid and he’s going to go places. We just need to continue to help him and grow on as a group.”
By the time Beilein left the locker room to meet with reporters, he was soaked, from his shirt down to his socks. He had to air out his special tie, the one from Fred McLeod’s personal collection that was gifted to him — and others in the organization — by the Cavs and McLeod’s wife Beth. Wednesday night in Orlando marked Beilein’s official NBA debut. Saturday was his initiation. “Excuse my appearance, I just took a little bath and I didn’t think it was coming,” Beilein said. “We’re always going to celebrate every win. We’ve worked hard and it’s been a long summer and September to get to that first win for these guys and our coaching staff. Really feel great.”
Starting this inaugural Chase season, it’s estimated that the Warriors will take in about $700 million in annual revenue for the foreseeable future. This about $250-300 million more than the Knicks or Lakers, the next-highest NBA teams, and possibly more than even any NFL team, “except maybe the Cowboys,” one source said. Actually, in 2018, Forbes estimated that the Cowboys took in about $950 million in annual revenue, so the Warriors aren’t there. But it’s still higher than any non-Cowboys NFL team (Forbes estimates that the Patriots are the next highest in the NFL, at $600 million in annual revenue), higher than the Yankees’ Forbes-estimated $668 million (No. 1 in MLB) and more than $400 million higher than Forbes’ estimate for the NBA average.
The Warriors are set to take in about $5 million in gate receipts per game, before costs are subtracted from the total. Yes, if you divide that by the 18,064 listed capacity, that’s $277 per person in the arena. This is a number, I must admit, that I did not expect. I knew the Warriors grossed upward of $4-5 million per early-round playoff game at Oracle the last few years, but I had no idea that their regular-season gate could be so high. But I’ve since been told that the Warriors grossed about $3 million per regular-season game in Oracle’s final season, so a bump up to $5 million per date at Chase certainly makes sense.
A group of about 35 people staged a rally Saturday outside the Toyota Center before the Houston Rockets’ 126-123 win over the New Orleans Pelicans to voice support for protesters in Hong Kong. As fans filed into the arena, the demonstrators gathered in the entrance plaza, wearing black T-shirts emblazoned with the words “Fight For Freedom” on the front and “China, Stop Bullying” on the back. They held American flags as well as signs expressing support for free expression and criticizing the Chinese government. Two attendees held a large, gold banner that read, “Hong Kong’s fight is everyone’s fight.”
Fanny Wong, a certified public accountant in her 50s who immigrated to the United States from Macao in the 1970s, held a sign that read, “Stand with Hong Kong, Be Taller than LeBron, who kneels down for ¥¥¥ [the symbol for Chinese Yuan].” She wore a James Harden-style costume beard with a red zipper over the mouth to symbolize what she characterized as the self-censorship of many NBA players. “I can understand that a lot of athletes, they have a lot of financial investment,” Wong said. “What I would appreciate is that they be honest about that. Just say, ‘We have a lot of interests at stake there, and there are certain things we need to compromise.’ I’d respect that. They stood for justice somewhere else when there’s no financial conflict of interest. But then where there is a conflict of financial interest, ‘Oh, wait a minute. We don’t understand.’ To me, that’s a lie. I’d respect it more if they were honest about it.”
Beef? What beef? A month after releasing a diss track aimed at fellow NBA star Damian Lillard, Shaquille O’Neal says he’s already moved on. “The thing that went on for me and him was just for fun,” Shaq declared at this week’s “NBA on TNT American Express Road Show” event in Los Angeles. “I think he’s really, really good and he’s very talented. We had fun.”
Rockets superstar James Harden had a chance to get the last shot of the half in a tie game against the Pelicans on Saturday night, but his attempt was deflected by Josh Hart as the buzzer sounded. Harden was upset with the outcome and likely felt that he was fouled – it’s James Harden, after all – and he reacted by throwing pounding the the ball into the court – only for it to bounce up and smack him in the face. Hart’s reaction was priceless.
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors PR informs us Kyle Lowry has joined Chris Bosh, Jose Calderon, MoPete and DeMar in the 500 games with the Raptors club.
Jovan Buha: Monty Williams on Kawhi: “I don’t know if there’s been a player that has improved as much as he has from the start of their NBA career to where he is now. You’d be hard-pressed to find anybody that’s improved that dramatically. He’s just a phenomenal, complete basketball player.”
Kevin Pelton: Tristan Thompson just made the first 3-pointer of his NBA career to beat the shot-clock buzzer. Thompson had been 0-for-9.
Tim Reynolds: Spo apologizes for the “horrible decision on my part” — the tech. “I got caught too far out there.” Says he’s expecting to be Shaqtin’ A Fool for this one.
Anthony Chiang: Left groin strain for Derrick Jones Jr. Severity of injury won’t be known until tomorrow. But hard to imagine he plays tomorrow vs. Timberwolves.
James Ham: I spoke to Bogdan Bogdanovic before last night’s game and he had not read the story that said he was unhappy coming off the bench for Kings. He said he just wants to win and loves his teammates. He also asked if the people who said/wrote the story understood that he’s restricted