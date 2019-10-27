USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
There were numerous conversations prior to last year’s draft and whether they should go ahead with such a decision, and Ressler was admittedly nervous. “I have to be honest, but I didn’t think Luka would be this good,” Ressler said prior to Saturday’s game. “I didn’t think Trae was going to be this good. They are both better than I expected. I think they’re both really special players and have a shot to be for a really long time if they stay focused. I think this trade is going to have a nice, long history of discussion. I wouldn’t completely, again, declare success or whether we won it or lost it today because I do think both teams have someone they can really help build around for years and years to come.”

3 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“We’ve got to win more games,” Ressler said. “We’ve got to win more games and the young guys have got to be better. We want the young guys to get better. … One thing I’ve learned in the NBA, too, is you don’t go to young players and are like, ‘Do you want to get better?’ These guys all want to be so much better, they’re all working so hard. Got to show it on the court. Generally it shows up on the court when they’re working off the court. It’s not like people aren’t putting in the work, we love what we see. But let’s face it, if we don’t win more games this year than we did last year, if people don’t appreciate that we have more talent than they thought we had, if we don’t see progress in some of our younger players, I think we’d all be disappointed, (Pierce) top of the list.”
3 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For comparison’s sake, the Cavs gave up 116.8 points per 100 possessions last season, including 118.1 when Sexton was on the court. “I think (Beilein) has done a good job looking at our team and saying ‘let’s not skip any steps, and start from the ground up, and let’s be very basic in our coverages so we can be great at it and from there we’ll build,’” said center Tristan Thompson. “In the NBA, no one likes a tweener. It’s a position that everyone hates — a tweener. You do nothing great, you do everything good or just average, so let’s be great at one thing. Let’s be great at simple, defensive coverages, and from there as our team grows and guys grow, and then we can add new things. And I think that’s helped the young guys, but it’s helped us too as veterans.”
3 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

Australian basketball star Andrew Bogut has revealed the extent of the reaction from Chinese fans over his Sun Yang tweet this summer, in an article for The Daily Telegraph. “Swimmers who medal vs Sun Yang should break the podiums with hammers,” Bogut tweeted on July 23, in reference to the Chinese swimming star’s controversial drug test. “This ‘harmless joke’ had thrown an endless barrage of death threats, sexual violence threats and vile abuse you wouldn’t spew to your worst enemy,” the 34-year-old wrote.
3 hours ago via Jonathan White @ SCMP

“Enjoy the next few weeks,” Bogut tweeted at Morey as the response ramped up on social media. “Thanks @dmorey for taking some of the nsml’s I was flooded with,” Bogut tweeted to Morey. “’NMSL’ was the standout of my mentions for months on social media,” Bogut wrote in The Daily Telegraph. “I believe the acronym translates to something along the lines of ‘Your Mother will die’.”
3 hours ago via Jonathan White @ SCMP

As much as Vujacic, 35, is enjoying his new role, he believes he has some unfinished business on the basketball court. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard last played in the NBA in 2017 with the New York Knicks but competed professionally in Italy last season and believes he has one more run in the NBA in him. “I love the game so much, and I don’t want to walk away yet,” Vujacic said. “I’m in the best shape of my life right now. I work out every summer with DeAndre Jordan, and he said the same thing. I’m 35, but I feel like I’m 25. As long as I have that desire and fire inside of me, I’m going to keep pushing. ”
3 hours ago via Arash Markazi @ Los Angeles Times

“My dad,” Robinson said of the former No. 1 overall pick, “I knew him, but he was playing and busy. I was raised by my mom and grandma. But my dad was in the league. So I’ve seen the money. I’ve seen the cars. One day I went to practice with him. My dad let me sit on his lap while he was driving and we raced Ray Allen. At the same time, I come from Gary, Indiana. I’ve given back to the kids in the community. I’ve seen that people really do struggle. Even my grandmother was on food stamps for the longest time. So this hoopin’ is cool and all. But if you aren’t using this platform to help people, it ain’t nothing.”
3 hours ago via Marcus Thompson II @ The Athletic

She stopped crying, eventually, and went inside. She and Samiya had free rein to shop. Very few customers were in the store, so it was like they had it all to themselves. She hesitated at first. She didn’t want to be greedy. She picked a few items and told him thank you. “I had to tell her,” Robinson said, “get everything you need.” He didn’t have to tell Ms. CeCe twice. She went in. They got beds, approved by Samiya’s bounce. They got a couch. They got a TV. And lamps. And a table. When she was done, 29 items had been selected.
3 hours ago via Marcus Thompson II @ The Athletic

As Vegas odds go, only three of the past 35 NBA seasons6 have featured a weaker preseason favorite than this year’s Clippers: 2007-08 (Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, +450), 2006-07 (Mavericks, +400) and 2004-05 (Spurs, +400). All three of those seasons happened to come in the four-year period between the end of the Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant era and the beginning of the Pau Gasol-Bryant pairing in L.A.7 The Spurs won two titles in that span (and three in five years), but Vegas frequently underestimated them along the way, and San Antonio never owned the top of the odds board as other dynasties have.
3 hours ago via Greg Guglielmo @ FiveThirtyEight

Kevon Looney to miss significant time?

The Warriors center rotation took another hit Saturday, as Kevon Looney will miss the next two games, and probably more, with further complications with his hamstring. Looney, who did not play in the second half of Thursday’s game against the Clippers due to right hamstring tightness, has been ruled out for the team’s current two-game road trip to Oklahoma City and New Orleans as he deals with a condition that has delayed his recovery. He sat out the entire preseason with a strain to the same hamstring.
7 hours ago via Wes Goldberg @ San Jose Mercury-News

, Top Rumors

, , ,

