“We’ve got to win more games,” Ressler said. “We’ve got to win more games and the young guys have got to be better. We want the young guys to get better. … One thing I’ve learned in the NBA, too, is you don’t go to young players and are like, ‘Do you want to get better?’ These guys all want to be so much better, they’re all working so hard. Got to show it on the court. Generally it shows up on the court when they’re working off the court. It’s not like people aren’t putting in the work, we love what we see. But let’s face it, if we don’t win more games this year than we did last year, if people don’t appreciate that we have more talent than they thought we had, if we don’t see progress in some of our younger players, I think we’d all be disappointed, (Pierce) top of the list.”