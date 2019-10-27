“We want progress, we expect progress, we demand prog…
“We want progress, we expect progress, we demand progress,” Ressler said. “And (second-year coach Lloyd Pierce) feels it, (general manager Travis Schlenk) feels it and I feel it. And by the way, if that means all of us feel pressure, that’s what we signed up for.”
October 27, 2019 | 7:36 pm UTC Update
John Henson out for at least 2 weeks
Cleveland Cavaliers center John Henson will be sidelined for approximately 2 to 4 weeks after suffering a strained right hamstring during the Cavaliers home game versus the Indiana Pacers last night.
Bobby Marks: Cleveland announced that John Henson will be out 2-4 weeks with a strained right hamstring. Henson has a $500K bonus in his contract if he appears in 75 or more games. The injury timeline now puts that bonus in jeopardy.
Rod Beard: I told y’all #Pistons Derrick Rose is intense. He’s posting 25.3 pts and said this: “I think I’ve been playing terrible. Just my turnovers have been (bad), having 4 or 5 a game. I just look at that differently, especially being a PG and being back in that position.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Derrick Rose on playing 40 mins: “Not this soon. It plays a part in playing through fatigue. It’s still early. I’m in shape but to actually be in and doing all that I’m doing and having the same mindset to play while I’m fatigued, it takes some time to adjust to that.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on fans’ clamoring for Derrick Rose to start 🔥🔥🔥: “I understand the frustration of fans – and I’d be frustrated too if I saw this dynamic player who’s getting everything done going off the floor. But he’s not a machine; he’s a human being.”
Dave McMenamin: Rajon Rondo underwent a precautionary MRI Saturday which confirmed a mild strain of his right calf, per the Lakers. He remains day to day. He participated in ball handling drills after shootaround today.
October 27, 2019 | 7:03 pm UTC Update
Salman Ali: Sefolosha on playing center: “Playing the five would be a new thing for me… The game is changing. Positions get more and more blurry. I’m just excited about the opportunity.”
Anthony Slater: Tamer environment expected for Warriors-Thunder in OKC today. Steve Kerr: “They’re almost as different as we are. Both teams went through a dramatic shift…When you come here, you immediately think of Russell Westbrook. To not see him on the other side of the floor is bizarre.”
Bill Oram: Most league observers have penciled Charlotte in as one of the worst, if not the worst, teams in the league. Frank Vogel says he likes “all their young players. They’ve done a great job of bringing young talent into their organization and they’ve got a chance to be really good.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Derrick Rose starting: “We’re trying to keep a semblance of a team until Blake gets back. It’s different with Reggie and Blake out, we may have to make an adjustment. With one guy out, we can keep it intact to try to make sure we keep the rotation.”
Vincent Ellis: The expectation is Reggie Jackson (back) will be available Monday night when the #Pistons face the #Pacers. He missed Saturday’s loss to the #76ers.
October 27, 2019 | 6:47 pm UTC Update
Mark Medina: Mike D’Antoni in a joking mood today about Chris Paul’s return as well as James Harden shooting a combined 23.8% in the first two games. D’Antoni on Harden: “He’s awful. I don’t think he’s had enough games for us to trust him. That’s the last thing I’m concerned about.”
Salman Ali: Mike D’Antoni on Chris Paul’s return the Toyota Center: “It’s always bittersweet anytime there’s a trade anytime there’s trades or deals that go down… What he did here in Houston was special and we’re definitely indebted to him.”
Salman Ali: Mike D’Antoni on Russell Westbrook on playing his former team: “I don’t know how he will feel, but I’m sure there will be emotions. When we go to Oklahoma City the first time, I would think more [emotions].”
Salman Ali: Russell Westbrook on playing his former team: “I play the same way every night, regardless of who’s on the floor. I got friends on every team. Obviously the difference is that this is my first time playing Oklahoma.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey said it’s too early to consider extending minutes for Derrick Rose — and missing the next game — but it could be coming later in the season: “We’re already down Blake and Reggie and it’s going to be tough to do that. That could be a possibility later on.”
October 27, 2019 | 6:13 pm UTC Update
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel will build in lineups with Anthony Davis at the 5 throughout the season, and he said he envisions closing a lot of games with Davis playing center.
Maddie Lee: With this home-road back-to-back, Billy Donovan said there’s no plan to rest or sit anyone for the sake of load management.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Blake Griffin is doing some light work on the side today at the end of practice.
J. Michael Falgoust: Jeremy Lamb (hip pointer) did not practice today. But not ruled out for Mon for #PacersPistons …. no one else sat. Bitadze’s knee is fine
October 27, 2019 | 6:07 pm UTC Update
Kelly Oubre fined
Jeff Zillgitt: NBA fines Suns F Kelly Oubre $10,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a referee at the end of Phoenix’s 108-107 overtime loss to the Nuggets.
Ira Winderman: NBA cites two incorrect calls in overtime of Miami-Milwaukee. Both went in Miami favor, an incorrect traveling call on Eric Bledsoe and a foul that should’ve been called on Duncan Robinson against Kyle Korver. In this case, sucks to be the Bucks.
Tom Orsborn: NBA last-two 2 report says refs made “correct non-call” on Derrick White’s block of Bradley Beal’s driving layup attempt in the final seconds last night: “When White swipes down at the ball attempting to block the shot, he does not make contact with Beal’s arm.” #Spurs
Bill Oram: Kyle Kuzma just talked to reporters for the first time since media day. “What this team needs is exactly what I worked on this summer. Gonna surprise a lot of people,” he said. Worked on being more of an on-ball playmaker, something he hasn’t been asked to do since high school
Tania Ganguli: Kyle Kuzma did more four on four today. He said he did about 10 minutes the other day and 25 today. Unclear how close he is to five on five, but he’s been reacting well.
Kyle Goon: Rajon Rondo is out tonight again against Charlotte. Frank Vogel said he’s still feeling discomfort.
October 27, 2019 | 5:11 pm UTC Update
Rebuilding a team and trying to create a contender takes time. But being patient through that process isn’t Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler’s forte, he said before the Hawks’ home opener vs. the Magic on Saturday night. “I haven’t met a fan that is less patient than me,” Ressler said.
“We’ve got to win more games,” Ressler said. “We’ve got to win more games and the young guys have got to be better. We want the young guys to get better. … One thing I’ve learned in the NBA, too, is you don’t go to young players and are like, ‘Do you want to get better?’ These guys all want to be so much better, they’re all working so hard. Got to show it on the court. Generally it shows up on the court when they’re working off the court. It’s not like people aren’t putting in the work, we love what we see. But let’s face it, if we don’t win more games this year than we did last year, if people don’t appreciate that we have more talent than they thought we had, if we don’t see progress in some of our younger players, I think we’d all be disappointed, (Pierce) top of the list.”
For comparison’s sake, the Cavs gave up 116.8 points per 100 possessions last season, including 118.1 when Sexton was on the court. “I think (Beilein) has done a good job looking at our team and saying ‘let’s not skip any steps, and start from the ground up, and let’s be very basic in our coverages so we can be great at it and from there we’ll build,’” said center Tristan Thompson. “In the NBA, no one likes a tweener. It’s a position that everyone hates — a tweener. You do nothing great, you do everything good or just average, so let’s be great at one thing. Let’s be great at simple, defensive coverages, and from there as our team grows and guys grow, and then we can add new things. And I think that’s helped the young guys, but it’s helped us too as veterans.”
Australian basketball star Andrew Bogut has revealed the extent of the reaction from Chinese fans over his Sun Yang tweet this summer, in an article for The Daily Telegraph. “Swimmers who medal vs Sun Yang should break the podiums with hammers,” Bogut tweeted on July 23, in reference to the Chinese swimming star’s controversial drug test. “This ‘harmless joke’ had thrown an endless barrage of death threats, sexual violence threats and vile abuse you wouldn’t spew to your worst enemy,” the 34-year-old wrote.
“Enjoy the next few weeks,” Bogut tweeted at Morey as the response ramped up on social media. “Thanks @dmorey for taking some of the nsml’s I was flooded with,” Bogut tweeted to Morey. “’NMSL’ was the standout of my mentions for months on social media,” Bogut wrote in The Daily Telegraph. “I believe the acronym translates to something along the lines of ‘Your Mother will die’.”
October 27, 2019 | 4:40 pm UTC Update
Sasha Vujacic wants back in the NBA
Arash Markazi: Lakers fan favorite @Sasha Vujacic is working out daily with an eye towards an NBA comeback this season. In the meantime he recently became a U.S. citizen and is producing an award-winning wine. “I’m proud to be a Laker and I’m proud to be an American.”
As much as Vujacic, 35, is enjoying his new role, he believes he has some unfinished business on the basketball court. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard last played in the NBA in 2017 with the New York Knicks but competed professionally in Italy last season and believes he has one more run in the NBA in him. “I love the game so much, and I don’t want to walk away yet,” Vujacic said. “I’m in the best shape of my life right now. I work out every summer with DeAndre Jordan, and he said the same thing. I’m 35, but I feel like I’m 25. As long as I have that desire and fire inside of me, I’m going to keep pushing. ”
There were numerous conversations prior to last year’s draft and whether they should go ahead with such a decision, and Ressler was admittedly nervous. “I have to be honest, but I didn’t think Luka would be this good,” Ressler said prior to Saturday’s game. “I didn’t think Trae was going to be this good. They are both better than I expected. I think they’re both really special players and have a shot to be for a really long time if they stay focused. I think this trade is going to have a nice, long history of discussion. I wouldn’t completely, again, declare success or whether we won it or lost it today because I do think both teams have someone they can really help build around for years and years to come.”
Andy Bailey: James Harden just finished a game 2-of-18 from three. Before tonight, there had been 35 individual games of at least 18 three-point attempts. The previous low for makes was five (two games from Harden in January of 2019, and one game from Damon Stoudamire in 2005).
Justin Kubatko: The @PelicansNBA launched 50 three-pointers last night, the most such attempts in a game in team history. They made 18 of them, one off the team record of 19.
“My dad,” Robinson said of the former No. 1 overall pick, “I knew him, but he was playing and busy. I was raised by my mom and grandma. But my dad was in the league. So I’ve seen the money. I’ve seen the cars. One day I went to practice with him. My dad let me sit on his lap while he was driving and we raced Ray Allen. At the same time, I come from Gary, Indiana. I’ve given back to the kids in the community. I’ve seen that people really do struggle. Even my grandmother was on food stamps for the longest time. So this hoopin’ is cool and all. But if you aren’t using this platform to help people, it ain’t nothing.”
She stopped crying, eventually, and went inside. She and Samiya had free rein to shop. Very few customers were in the store, so it was like they had it all to themselves. She hesitated at first. She didn’t want to be greedy. She picked a few items and told him thank you. “I had to tell her,” Robinson said, “get everything you need.” He didn’t have to tell Ms. CeCe twice. She went in. They got beds, approved by Samiya’s bounce. They got a couch. They got a TV. And lamps. And a table. When she was done, 29 items had been selected.
As Vegas odds go, only three of the past 35 NBA seasons6 have featured a weaker preseason favorite than this year’s Clippers: 2007-08 (Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, +450), 2006-07 (Mavericks, +400) and 2004-05 (Spurs, +400). All three of those seasons happened to come in the four-year period between the end of the Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant era and the beginning of the Pau Gasol-Bryant pairing in L.A.7 The Spurs won two titles in that span (and three in five years), but Vegas frequently underestimated them along the way, and San Antonio never owned the top of the odds board as other dynasties have.
October 27, 2019 | 12:35 pm UTC Update
Kevon Looney to miss significant time?
The Warriors center rotation took another hit Saturday, as Kevon Looney will miss the next two games, and probably more, with further complications with his hamstring. Looney, who did not play in the second half of Thursday’s game against the Clippers due to right hamstring tightness, has been ruled out for the team’s current two-game road trip to Oklahoma City and New Orleans as he deals with a condition that has delayed his recovery. He sat out the entire preseason with a strain to the same hamstring.