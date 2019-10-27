Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Philadelphia…
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Philadelphia: Alex Len (right side rib contusion) is probable. Bruno Fernando (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out.
Dennis Smith out indefinitely?
Peter Edmiston: Ja Morant finishes with 30 points and 9 assists, becoming the youngest Memphis Grizzly to ever put that stat line up. By a mile. Only other Grizzlies to do it: J-Will (twice) Conley (5x) Tyreke (2x) And Ja was in his THIRD GAME. Lord.
Tania Ganguli: “I’m not concerned about him,” Vogel says about KCP. Notes he shot well during the preseason, has been a willing passer and makes an impact defensively.
Dwain Price: This is the first time in the Mavs’ history that they’ve scored 70-plus points in the first half of 2 consecutive games. They scored 72 pts in the 1st half of Friday’s win in New Orleans and they scored 71 pts in the 1st half of tonight’s game against Portland. @Dallas Mavericks @NBA
Eddie Sefko: Portland’s Zach Collins leaves the court with what looked to be a dislocated left shoulder after grappling for a rebound with Luka Doncic, who gave him a butt-tap on the way off the floor.
Rod Boone: James Borrego said Cody Zeller and Marvin Williams are both ready to go tonight vs. the Lakers.
James Ham: According to the NBA’s injury report, Harry Giles has been upgraded to questionable for Monday night’s match up with the Denver Nuggets.
Bill Oram: Frank Vogel says the Lakers “have not closed the door” on the possibility of DeMarcus Cousins returning before the end of the season if the Lakers make the playoffs.
Will Guillory: The Pelicans are officially listing Jrue Holiday (left knee sprain) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Golden State
Royce Young: Draymond Green: “It sucks. I guess just about everybody but Tim Duncan been through it. But it sucks. Pretty bad.”
Dane Moore: Reporter: Why does Jimmy Butler fit on this Miami Heat team? Erik Spoelstra: “He’s our kinda guy. We like these kinds of competitive edgy guys. For better or worse, that’s us. We are who we are. We like who we like. And Jimmy fits our model.”
Dane Moore: Erik Spoelstra, when asked if playing an overtime game yesterday on the front-end of a back-to-back will impact his rotations tonight in Minnesota: “We’re not doing load management, we’re the Miami Heat.”
Logan Murdock: Warriors lose to the Thunder 120-92. Pretty brutal first two games of the season for Golden State, who will play in New Orleans tomorrow night.
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra said he did not hear from League about his stroll on court in Milwaukee. But he said he heard plenty from family, friends and his own coaching staff.
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra says Haslem will be active tonight. Has yet to play in season or preseason.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #AtlantaHawks with a sprained right ankle/sutures for lip laceration.
Dwain Price: Dwight Powell (hamstring) will not play tonight against the Blazers. He missed all 5 preseason games and the first 2 games of the regular season. @Dallas Mavericks
Greg Logan: First-time #Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins worked in Atlanta with #Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, called him “mentor,” said he admires development role model in Brooklyn. Atkinson joked that Jenkins has an advantage because he starts with high draft picks like No. 2 Ja Morant.
Royce Young: D’Angelo Russell just picked up back to back techs and is tossed. It almost looked like he was trying to get run. He went after ref James Williams very demonstrably after the first tech and may have even made some slight contact with him.
Nick Friedell: Via @ESPNStatsInfo: The 70-37 halftime deficit is the worst of the Steve Kerr era. The previous was 29 points (at Jazz April 10, 2018). The Warriors have only been down 20 10 times since 2014-15.
Nets Daily: Long Island Nets release training camp roster which includes @Jaylen Hands … confirming the Nets second rounder will be playing in the G League this year. Nets will retain his rights. In effect, the UCLA PG is a domestic stash.
Steve Popper: Knicks say that Mitchell Robinson is probable for Monday’s game versus Chicago – sprained left ankle.
John Henson out for at least 2 weeks
Cleveland Cavaliers center John Henson will be sidelined for approximately 2 to 4 weeks after suffering a strained right hamstring during the Cavaliers home game versus the Indiana Pacers last night.
Bobby Marks: Cleveland announced that John Henson will be out 2-4 weeks with a strained right hamstring. Henson has a $500K bonus in his contract if he appears in 75 or more games. The injury timeline now puts that bonus in jeopardy.
Rod Beard: I told y’all #Pistons Derrick Rose is intense. He’s posting 25.3 pts and said this: “I think I’ve been playing terrible. Just my turnovers have been (bad), having 4 or 5 a game. I just look at that differently, especially being a PG and being back in that position.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Derrick Rose on playing 40 mins: “Not this soon. It plays a part in playing through fatigue. It’s still early. I’m in shape but to actually be in and doing all that I’m doing and having the same mindset to play while I’m fatigued, it takes some time to adjust to that.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on fans’ clamoring for Derrick Rose to start 🔥🔥🔥: “I understand the frustration of fans – and I’d be frustrated too if I saw this dynamic player who’s getting everything done going off the floor. But he’s not a machine; he’s a human being.”
Dave McMenamin: Rajon Rondo underwent a precautionary MRI Saturday which confirmed a mild strain of his right calf, per the Lakers. He remains day to day. He participated in ball handling drills after shootaround today.
Salman Ali: Sefolosha on playing center: “Playing the five would be a new thing for me… The game is changing. Positions get more and more blurry. I’m just excited about the opportunity.”
Anthony Slater: Tamer environment expected for Warriors-Thunder in OKC today. Steve Kerr: “They’re almost as different as we are. Both teams went through a dramatic shift…When you come here, you immediately think of Russell Westbrook. To not see him on the other side of the floor is bizarre.”
Bill Oram: Most league observers have penciled Charlotte in as one of the worst, if not the worst, teams in the league. Frank Vogel says he likes “all their young players. They’ve done a great job of bringing young talent into their organization and they’ve got a chance to be really good.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Derrick Rose starting: “We’re trying to keep a semblance of a team until Blake gets back. It’s different with Reggie and Blake out, we may have to make an adjustment. With one guy out, we can keep it intact to try to make sure we keep the rotation.”
Vincent Ellis: The expectation is Reggie Jackson (back) will be available Monday night when the #Pistons face the #Pacers. He missed Saturday’s loss to the #76ers.
Mark Medina: Mike D’Antoni in a joking mood today about Chris Paul’s return as well as James Harden shooting a combined 23.8% in the first two games. D’Antoni on Harden: “He’s awful. I don’t think he’s had enough games for us to trust him. That’s the last thing I’m concerned about.”