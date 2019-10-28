USA Today Sports

6 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Lloyd Pierce if it’s a little weird facing Philly, seeing as he was an assistant coach there for several years. “Nope. Saw those guys yesterday. It’s another day. They probably want to beat me more than I want to beat them. We beat them 3 times last year.”

Jimmy Butler back on Tuesday

Ira Winderman: Heat update: — Jimmy Butler is expected to play Tuesday. Not on Heat list of unavailable — Dion Waiters and James Johnson are both listed as out for Tuesday. That could change Tuesday. — Derrick Jones Jr listed as out due to groin. — Kelly Olynyk probable, with quad contusion.
3 hours ago via IraHeatBeat

As Rudy Gay embarks on his third season with the San Antonio Spurs, he’s looking to finish off his stay in Florida. The 14-year veteran just listed his palm-topped mansion in Southwest Ranches for $3.475 million. Records show Gay paid $2.13 million for the home in 2014 and added a personal touch to the 2.3-acre grounds: a basketball court with a UConn theme; he played two years of basketball at the University of Connecticut.
3 hours ago via Jack Flemming @ Los Angeles Times

The strength of the NBA continued at the top of Friday’s cable ratings. ESPN’s airing of the Utah Jazz playing the Los Angeles Lakers scored a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, making it the top broadcast of the night. Its closest competition came from the second-place entry game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans, though this came in at a mere 0.4 in comparison.
3 hours ago via Zap2It

Since signing the deal in January 2018, Wall has been sidelined by a series of injuries, limiting his on-court visibility while wearing the brand’s products. Just three weeks after landing the contract, Wall missed 27 games because of a left-knee injury. The injury cost him what would have been his fifth All-Star Game appearance the following month, when he was expected to help headline the brand’s Crazy BYW X sneaker in Los Angeles.
4 hours ago via Nick DePaula @ ESPN

