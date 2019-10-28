USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Kevin Huerter can play up to 20 minute…

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 29, 2019 | 12:44 am UTC Update
October 28, 2019 | 11:50 pm UTC Update
October 28, 2019 | 11:13 pm UTC Update
October 28, 2019 | 11:05 pm UTC Update
October 28, 2019 | 10:19 pm UTC Update

Jimmy Butler back on Tuesday

Ira Winderman: Heat update: — Jimmy Butler is expected to play Tuesday. Not on Heat list of unavailable — Dion Waiters and James Johnson are both listed as out for Tuesday. That could change Tuesday. — Derrick Jones Jr listed as out due to groin. — Kelly Olynyk probable, with quad contusion.
3 hours ago via IraHeatBeat

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 46 more rumors
As Rudy Gay embarks on his third season with the San Antonio Spurs, he’s looking to finish off his stay in Florida. The 14-year veteran just listed his palm-topped mansion in Southwest Ranches for $3.475 million. Records show Gay paid $2.13 million for the home in 2014 and added a personal touch to the 2.3-acre grounds: a basketball court with a UConn theme; he played two years of basketball at the University of Connecticut.
3 hours ago via Jack Flemming @ Los Angeles Times

Uncategorized

,

October 28, 2019 | 9:39 pm UTC Update
The strength of the NBA continued at the top of Friday’s cable ratings. ESPN’s airing of the Utah Jazz playing the Los Angeles Lakers scored a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, making it the top broadcast of the night. Its closest competition came from the second-place entry game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans, though this came in at a mere 0.4 in comparison.
3 hours ago via Zap2It

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

October 28, 2019 | 9:33 pm UTC Update
October 28, 2019 | 8:37 pm UTC Update
Since signing the deal in January 2018, Wall has been sidelined by a series of injuries, limiting his on-court visibility while wearing the brand’s products. Just three weeks after landing the contract, Wall missed 27 games because of a left-knee injury. The injury cost him what would have been his fifth All-Star Game appearance the following month, when he was expected to help headline the brand’s Crazy BYW X sneaker in Los Angeles.
4 hours ago via Nick DePaula @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home