Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said Cam Reddish can play the 1, 2 and 3 spots for the Hawks. “Eventually he’ll be a lead guard at some point in his career, where he’s playing in the pick-and-roll and initiating the offense.”
October 29, 2019 | 12:44 am UTC Update
Alykhan Bijani: #Rockets tribute video for Chris Paul being shown during the TV timeout. Various highlights, including the shimmy on Curry and the 4th Q explosion agains the Jazz in Game 5. After the video, a very loud standing ovation. James Harden and other players and coaches also clapping.
Josh Robbins: The Raptors just honored Terrence Ross on their video board. Ross was the eighth overall pick in 2012 and played for Toronto until he was traded to Orlando in 2017.
Chris Kirschner: Mike Scott has been ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for shoving Damian Jones as he drove to the hoop
A group of Brooklyn Nets season ticket holders claims the team wrongfully took their pricey seats away because they were hawking their unused tickets on the secondary market, according to a pair of lawsuits filed Monday.
Brooklyn man Simon Yedid, who claims he’s dropped $225,000 on season tickets since becoming a member in 2012, alleges in his in Brooklyn Supreme Court suit that state law gives him a right to resell his tickets when he’s not using them. A group called Smiles 4 Kids Entertainment filed a second, similar suit Monday.
October 28, 2019 | 11:50 pm UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: The Rockets announced that Gerald Green is expected to miss “approximately six months” after undergoing surgery to repair the broken bone in his left foot. A source told ESPN it’s “highly doubtful” that Green could return this season even if the Rockets make a deep playoff run.
Tom Orsborn: Pop on what he’s seen from Marco: “Same thing you see every year – a guy who understands how to play and goes out and competes and moves well without the ball. Good energy off the bench.” #Spurs
Al Bianchi (1932-2019)
Marc Berman: More sad news. Former Knicks GM Al Bianchi passed away in Arizona of natural causes. He was 87.
Steve Popper: Bianchi’s record as Knicks GM included trading for Charles Oakley, signing Starks, Johnny Newman and Rod Strickland and also signing great future coaches as players – Rick Carlisle and Billy Donovan.
October 28, 2019 | 11:13 pm UTC Update
KD considering playing in Europe?
When asked by Ibaka if he would consider playing in Europe before retirement, Durant gave the following answer: “At Barcelona. I would, one of these days. That’s the second-best league in the world. EuroLeague games look fun. I don’t know for a fact if I’ll do it, but it would be cool to experience it.”
Oleh Kosel: Jeff Schwartz, Brandon Ingram’s agent, and David Griffin had a short cordial conversation on the Pelicans bench during warm-ups a few minutes ago.
Salman Ali: Billy Donavan on guarding James Harden: “We got to play a five man defense. Everybody’s got to help. He’s obviously a terrific offensive player. You’re not going to necessarily shut him down. You got to make it as hard as you possibly can with a guy like him.”
RJ Marquez: Popovich also added Dejounte Murray will not participate in back-to-backs early in the season. Murray is still in a minutes restriction after ACL injury. Said pairing will Derrick White may develop later in season. #ksatsports #ksatnews #GoSpursGo #NBA
Mark Berman: Hakeem Olajuwon (@Hakeem Olajuwon) will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before game six of the World Series. Fellow Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler will be his catcher.
October 28, 2019 | 11:05 pm UTC Update
Will Guillory: Pels announce Derrick Favors (right knee soreness) is also out tonight along with Jrue Holiday (LEFT knee sprain). Jahlil Okafor and Josh Hart will get the start.
Scott Agness: Pacers two-way guys Brian Bowen II and Naz Mitrou-Long were with the Mad Ants today for the first day of G League training camp.
Marc Berman: Julius Randle on Dennis Smith’s loss of stepmom: “It’s life. Just because we’re bball players & make a lot of money & play a game we love, we don’t have real feelings and deal with real-life problems. It’s exact opposite as this situation proves. He’s going thru something real.”
Mark Medina: Mike D’Antoni praised Chris Paul for how he tried to fight through his various hamstring injuries with the Rockets. Nonetheless, D’Antoni believes Paul can play for another “3-4 years” at the same level he has for his career
October 28, 2019 | 10:19 pm UTC Update
Jimmy Butler back on Tuesday
Ira Winderman: Heat update: — Jimmy Butler is expected to play Tuesday. Not on Heat list of unavailable — Dion Waiters and James Johnson are both listed as out for Tuesday. That could change Tuesday. — Derrick Jones Jr listed as out due to groin. — Kelly Olynyk probable, with quad contusion.
David Hardisty: The Rockets have prepared a @Chris Paul tribute video that they will play tonight during the game.
Josh Lewenberg: McCaw returns tonight. Raptors have their full roster for the first time this season.
Rick Bonnell: The @Charlotte Hornets list Michael Kidd-Gilchrist as questionable for tonight’s game against the Clippers with a migraine headache.
As Rudy Gay embarks on his third season with the San Antonio Spurs, he’s looking to finish off his stay in Florida. The 14-year veteran just listed his palm-topped mansion in Southwest Ranches for $3.475 million. Records show Gay paid $2.13 million for the home in 2014 and added a personal touch to the 2.3-acre grounds: a basketball court with a UConn theme; he played two years of basketball at the University of Connecticut.
October 28, 2019 | 9:39 pm UTC Update
Emiliano Carchia: Guangsha offered Kenneth Faried a $2 million contract but the player turned it down, a source told @Emiliano Carchia. The Chinese team may increase the proposal to convince the forward to move to China
Sarah K. Spencer: Bruno Fernando (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. Sixers.
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said Sekou Doumbouya has cleared concussion protocol but won’t be available today.
The Westchester Knicks have hired former New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks guard Lisa C. Willis as an assistant coach, making the Knicks the latest in a string of NBA franchises to start adding women to their roster of coaches.
The strength of the NBA continued at the top of Friday’s cable ratings. ESPN’s airing of the Utah Jazz playing the Los Angeles Lakers scored a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, making it the top broadcast of the night. Its closest competition came from the second-place entry game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans, though this came in at a mere 0.4 in comparison.
October 28, 2019 | 9:33 pm UTC Update
James Edwards III: #Pistons’ Dwane Casey said Reggie Jackson (back) is out. He wouldn’t say who is going to start.
Ryan McDonald: The Jazz have assigned Miye Oni to the Salt Lake City Stars. Their media day is on Thursday and their season starts Nov. 10
With the Legends, Roby will join Mavericks’ two-way contract players Josh Reaves and Antonius Cleveland, who can each spend no more than 45 days with the Mavericks.
Stefan Bondy: With Dennis Smith out tonight, David Fizdale says, “Next man up. And that’s Frank. He’ll get his feet wet tonight.”
Multiple sources confirmed that they were the team’s jerseys. The Celtics declined to comment on the matter.
October 28, 2019 | 8:37 pm UTC Update
John Wall, Adidas parting ways?
All-Star point guard John Wall and Adidas are engaged in ongoing buyout negotiations that will soon bring his five-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal to an end less than two years into the agreement, industry sources told ESPN.
Since signing the deal in January 2018, Wall has been sidelined by a series of injuries, limiting his on-court visibility while wearing the brand’s products. Just three weeks after landing the contract, Wall missed 27 games because of a left-knee injury. The injury cost him what would have been his fifth All-Star Game appearance the following month, when he was expected to help headline the brand’s Crazy BYW X sneaker in Los Angeles.
Also, Rosas announced Minnesota has transferred two-way players Kelan Martin and Jordan McLaughlin to Iowa.