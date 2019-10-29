A veteran NBA scout on Young, the second year guard who…
A veteran NBA scout on Young, the second year guard who is averaged 38.5 points in his first three games this season “It starts with the crazy shots. Last year he was taking a bunch of those crazy shots, he just wasn’t making them. Watch him now, he’s making all of them. He has got a little better feel for where to go to get his shots. He is clever with the ball. He changes speeds, changes directions, has that hesitation dribble. There’s a little John Stockton in him with that. You have to go over those pick and rolls, but if you don’t do it well, he goes by you. If you hesitate or come off of it tight, he will keep you on his back. They reward him when he gets contact. It’s sort of like Stephen Curry or James Harden. They get hit, they fall down, the refs call it. Young is starting to get that respect.”
October 29, 2019 | 5:18 pm UTC Update
Dion Waiters is back with the Miami Heat, though it remains unclear when he will make his on-court season debut. Waiters is on the inactive list for Tuesday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks, Miami’s fourth contest of the season — and the fourth that the shooting guard has missed. “He will work out, he will not be active and then we’ll take it from there,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday.
“Enough’s been said about it,” Spoelstra said. “We’ll take it day by day.” Since the suspension was for one game, Waiters has lost $83,448 of his $12.1 million salary. But he stands to miss out on much more at this rate, since his contract carries a bonus of just over $1 million for appearing in 70 games this season. After not playing Tuesday, the most Waiters could play in this year is 78. Given his recent history, that seems unlikely. Waiters is in his fourth season with the Heat and has never made more than 46 appearances in a year since coming to Miami. Tuesday’s game will be the 250th Heat contest since he joined the club, and the 130th he has missed — largely because of ankle injuries and surgery on his ankle and foot.
Ian Begley: From Knicks President Steve Mills: “Our Knicks family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Reggie Bullock and Dennis Smith Jr.’s close family members. At times like this, we are reminded that life is bigger than basketball. Our thoughts are with them and their families.”
Marc Berman: Dennis Smith Jr. Lost his stepmother Sunday. Now Reggie Bullock has learned his sister has passed away. Sad times for team.
October 29, 2019 | 4:47 pm UTC Update
Pau Gasol interested in coaching?
Pau Gasol said he may consider embarking on a coaching career once he retires from playing basketball. “I don’t know if I see myself as a coach. But I do enjoy transmitting knowledge, giving guidance and advice to my colleagues,” Gasol said per AS. “We’ll see once I hang up my shoes if I try it. It’s true that while it’s not the same thing as playing, it’s the closest to it (playing). And the adrenaline of being close to the action and transmitting knowledge to young people, who do what you have done for so long, is also interesting. Before, maybe I didn’t have it in mind. Now it may be a possibility.”
“We pretend to care about the season for about 10 days and then all anybody really cares about is what’s coming. And we don’t have that this year. We just don’t have it. “Nobody believes Anthony Davis is not staying with the Lakers.”
Anthony Davis is the biggest free agent for 2020 and he’s widely expected to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I knew this coming into the season and I can’t remember the last season where we’re just going to talk about all these storylines,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod. “Like you might talk about that Heat team for a week or two and then we’re just back to free agency. You might talk about Minnesota’s interesting start, but then we’re back to free agency.
“They would love to get a point guard,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod. “They want to be a playoff team. I think they would love to upgrade that point guard position. If there’s available point guards out there, they’ll be (an interested) team. “They tried to get D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade situation. You watch some of the other point guards who might become available this year, they’ll want to become involved there.”
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns on his matchup with Joel Embiid tomorrow: “I know everyone wants to hype it up, that’s what sells papers, but I ain’t in the business of making y’all money. I’m in the business of getting Ws.” pic.twitter.com/PkQ16fGOUK
Adrian Wojnarowski: Veteran agents Roger Montgomery and Derrick Powell will represent players together at the Elite Athlete Group. Montgomery previously repped Rudy Gay and PJ Washington at Roc Nation; Powell co-reps Jarrett Allen and Jordan McRae. Powell previously worked w/ Ja Morant at Tandem.
October 29, 2019 | 4:04 pm UTC Update
Irving, whose relationship with the Celtics had soured, said he told Danny Ainge in his exit interview that he was moving on. He had already decided where he was headed: back home to Brooklyn and all the possibilities it offered — not to the Knicks, which felt stagnant and stale. “Come with me,” he implored Durant and Jordan.
DLo said he couldn’t put a date on when he realized the Nets were moving on to Kyrie Irving … and Kevin Durant but he didn’t have any doubt what was happening. “I never knew exactly. I just kinda … you work with these guys every day. You see the same players, you see the same coaches, you see the same trainers every day. So when they start to act a little different, you recognize it. You know that. I could feel it. “So I just played the professional route, came in got my work in every day and just control what I could control.”
The Miami Heat were connected to a trade for Paul, but the Milwaukee Bucks were a franchise he wanted to join as they remain contenders built around the reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo. “I had heard he wanted to go to Milwaukee,” said Ryen Russillo on The Woj Pod. “Of course you’d want to go play with Giannis.”
What did teams miss about Siakam? Lacing up his sneakers before a morning shootaround in Boston last week, Siakam said he didn’t have a good answer, either. “I think I always knew that the things that I was born with can definitely translate to the NBA,” Siakam told SI.com. “Energy and being able to run, rebound, those things will always translate. So doesn’t being able to guard different people.”
It was the same word used by the Grizzlies’ lead basketball executive, Zach Kleiman, almost a month ago when explaining the agreement that the team reached with Jackson and his representatives. And it is the right word, because by strict definition an opportunity is a set of circumstances that might make something possible — specifically the chance for employment and/or promotion. This particular opportunity comes with no guarantees. “As of now, no specific benchmarks, no timeline either for when or if I’ll be called up,” Jackson said after Monday’s practice. “It’s just about putting in the work.”
Chase Hughes: The Wizards sent PG Justin Robinson and F Admiral Schofield down to the G-League. The latter is another sign Troy Brown and CJ Miles are close.
Basketball-Reference: Last night was James Harden’s 78th 40-point game, passing Oscar Robertson for 6th most in NBA history pic.twitter.com/pNyfj3gYRp
RJ Barrett is not yet the shot-maker Carmelo Anthony became, but he’s got one undeniable similar trait beyond both being No. 3 picks in the draft. The 19-year-old 6-7 sniper goes after his missed shots like a rabid pit bull – same as Anthony once did. Against Chicago, Barrett posted his first career double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds – six on the offensive glass, four of them off his own misses. That includes a huge put-back off his missed free throw late in the fourth-quarter comeback. “He’s all around the ball and the boards – he’s the new Melo,” one NBA scout observed. Monday, Barrett became the first Knicks rookie to post a 15-point, 15-rebound, five-assist game since Walt Frazier in 1968, meaning he’s the first to do it at the new Garden.
In a text exchange with one NBA player who has suited up against the Warriors this season, I asked how far the five-time NBA Finalist could fall this season. The response: Out of the playoffs. After getting pulverized by the Clippers and Thunder to open the season, Golden State got untracked on Monday with a win over New Orleans. Golden State did surrender 123 points in that game and have not given up fewer than 120-points—120—in any of the three games this season.
Fizdale was a good soldier during last season’s 17-win tank-a-thon, but how hard this team plays in the next few weeks is worth watching. One name to consider if the season really starts to careen: Mark Jackson. The ex-Warriors coach (and ex-Knick) was a favorite of GM Scott Perry during the interview process in 2018, and Jackson has made no secret about his desire to coach again. Fizdale won’t be expected to perform miracles with this group but New York can’t let the season slip away quickly.
The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have promoted Alex McKechnie to Vice President, Player Health and Performance and signed him to a contract extension. McKechnie joined the Raptors in 2011 to oversees all athletic training, rehabilitation and strength and conditioning for the franchise. He has been part of six NBA championship winning teams and is regarded as an industry leader in core training and movement integration. Prior to coming to Toronto, McKechnie worked for 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, including eight as the athletic performance coordinator.
Tom Orsborn: DeMar DeRozan said last night that loved ones in Los Angeles are safe “as of now” from the fires raging in the area. “It’s a scary thing when those fires come around,” he said. #Spurs
October 29, 2019 | 12:41 pm UTC Update
There were endless conversations about basketball, including how LeBron James had orchestrated his own “friend group” in Miami with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh that yielded two titles. One of the final nights on the Silver Cloud, as Ky, KD and DJ clinked glasses, Jordan recalls Irving saying, “Hey, this would be cool to do for real.” “I asked him, ‘What you mean by that?'” Jordan says, “and Ky said, ‘Let’s all get on the same team and play together.'”
All three initially raised an eyebrow upon learning of Brooklyn’s daily routine — a two-hour time commitment that begins before practice even starts. Players receive a text informing them when their “table time” is scheduled. That includes 30 minutes with a massage therapist, physical therapist, or both, depending on what ails them that day. From there, players spend 30 minutes in the weight room, then move to the court for individual training. “Our whole setup can be a bit rigid,” Atkinson says. “We’re like a college program, in some ways. We have this car wash of very specific things with very specific people.
Durant says that for most NBA veterans, their training regimen is sacred. It’s what reinforces their greatness, and their commitment. “It’s going to have to be a give and take,” Durant says. “At this point of our careers, we have routines. At the same time, I want to learn what they’re about. We have to be willing to meet halfway.”
Yet Irving’s infamous mood swings, confirmed by his ex-teammates, which followed him from Cleveland to Boston to Brooklyn, are the unspoken concern that makes Nets officials queasy. When Irving lapses into these funks, he often shuts down, unwilling to communicate with the coaching staff, front office and sometimes, even his teammates.
Nets team sources say one such episode occurred during Brooklyn’s trip to China, leaving everyone scratching their heads as to what precipitated it. There’s hope that Durant will be able to coax his friend into a better frame of mind. But when presented with that scenario, KD says he will be hands off.
There has already been leeway to allow Irving to march to his own drum. The Nets are willing to look past moments like the photo shoot at the Pearl TV Tower in China, when Irving refused to remove his hat and instructed them to photoshop it out. They will focus more on the bigger issue of sharing the ball and maintaining good team chemistry.
A conversation with his father in January 2017 served as the starting point for what turned into Dinwiddie’s unique footwear path. “I had a drawing I was working on,” Dinwiddie said. “I said, ‘What if I did this?'” “You can do anything you want to do,” encouraged his father, Malcolm.
“He told me the same thing that he’s always told me in life,” Dinwiddie said. “He’s said that to me since I was born, whether I wanted to be president, or I wanted to be in NASA. Although I think they have a height requirement, so that was maybe kind of a lie on his part.”
Evan Sidery: Jevon Carter said in the locker room he put up between 1,000 to 1,500 shots per day in the offseason to improve his shot. Through four games, Carter is shooting 50% on 3s (10/20) after 33.3% last season.
October 29, 2019 | 5:02 am UTC Update
Alykhan Bijani: Russell Westbrook stopped by the Thunder locker room after he spoke postgame. From watching it all, he truly means when he says brotherhood is more important than basketball.
Salman Ali: Russell Westbrook: “This is how it goes – when I hoop, I have no friends. On the court, they know not to talk to me. Steven [Adams] is a real close friend of mine, but inside those lines, there’s no friends. Spalding – that’s my friend and my teammates and that’s it.”
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry: “Everybody loves to label you when you’re down, when you’re losing. That’s easy. It’s easy to go on TV and say whatever you want. It’s easy to throw darts at a team trying to figure it out…Say whatever you want to fill that 24-hour news cycle. It’s cool with us.”
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green: “When I said we sucked last night, a lot of people blew it out of proportion. Lotta former players who ain’t ever led shit blew it out of proportion. We sucked. We still not very good. But I’ve known how to lead my entire life.” pic.twitter.com/DCNVTo0MvV
The following statistic has been shared multiple times over the past decade or so, and it never ceases to stagger the mind: In the last 23 years, through the results of Monday night, these are the NBA teams that have spent the fewest days (in-season) with losing records: 1. Spurs (65 days) 2. Rockets (1,008 days) 3. Trail Blazers (1,044 days)
Ian Begley: Mitchell Robinson on his tribute tonight to teammate Dennis Smith Jr., who is away from the team while mourning the death of a close family member: “Just letting Dennis know, you’re still with us no matter what. That’s my boy, that’s family.” Photos via @Stefan Bondy, @ZokaeiWorld pic.twitter.com/jRabvI8uNX
October 29, 2019 | 4:20 am UTC Update
Dennis Smith has new agent
The 2019-2020 N.B.A. season kicked-off last week and for Roc Nation Sports and their clients, it was a busy day. The surging sports agency added an additional client to that list. Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has signed with Roc Nation Sports and will be represented by veteran agent Raymond Brothers. Brothers recently joined Roc Nation Sports and has quickly made significant contributions to the agency, bringing with him both existing and new clients.
And Beverley hounded Curry throughout the game. With 1:28 to play in the second quarter, Beverley forced Curry into a turnover, turned and jawed at the Golden State bench. Beverley then squared off with Curry at the other end of the floor and began talking trash. “You had the last five years,” Beverley told Curry, according to a source. “The next five years are mine.” To that, Curry laughed and replied, “Aren’t you 31?” Indeed, both Curry and Beverley are 31 and have a long history together—the two have been friends since they were roommates at various camps when they were teenagers, including the camps hosted by Paul Pierce and LeBron James.
Kobe Bryant smiled when Dwight Howard’s name came up during a recent conversation. Time has a way of smoothing over differences, and Bryant, who has transitioned into the world of storytelling since retiring in 2016, is fascinated by the narrative arc of his former Lakers teammate.
“I’m happy for him because sometimes we don’t realize how much we love the game and miss the game until that window starts closing or its closed,” Bryant said. “Then you’re like, ‘Oh damn, I really miss playing the game. I want another opportunity to show what I can do.’ Sometimes you don’t know if that opportunity will ever come again. For him, I really believe he’s appreciative of the opportunity and I think he’s going to make a hell of an impact because of the new appreciation he has for playing the game.”
Smith spoke about his relationship with James and the future Hall of Fame forward’s impact on his life while speaking to Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “His work ethic and his drive changed my life. I looked at it from a different perspective, I was always a person who worked … I was so insecure of my game that I didn’t really want people to see. “He helped me. ‘There’s a reason why you’re here.’ He pounded that s— into my head so much that every day I was at the gym like three, four times a day.”
Josh Gerben: Kawhi Leonard has filed two new trademark applications: 1. WHAT IT DO BABY 2. CITY VIEWS OVER INTERVIEWS The applications, filed on October 23rd, indicate that Kawhi intends to use the trademarks as a clothing brand. #kawhi #ClipperNation My breakdown 👇
Just in time for the NBA’s latest season, a new company is catering to basketball fans with die-hard champagne taste with a line of caviar tins branded with team logos. The tins, which start at $25 for a 12-gram portion of Siberian select caviar, are sold online by New York City-based Pearl Street Caviar. Pearl Street hopes to broaden the audience for the buttery-salty fish-egg treat. “We believe caviar is a food, not a delicacy,” the company’s website reads.