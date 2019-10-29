USA Today Sports

A veteran NBA scout on Young, the second year guard who…

2 hours ago via Sports Illustrated
A veteran NBA scout on Young, the second year guard who is averaged 38.5 points in his first three games this season “It starts with the crazy shots. Last year he was taking a bunch of those crazy shots, he just wasn’t making them. Watch him now, he’s making all of them. He has got a little better feel for where to go to get his shots. He is clever with the ball. He changes speeds, changes directions, has that hesitation dribble. There’s a little John Stockton in him with that. You have to go over those pick and rolls, but if you don’t do it well, he goes by you. If you hesitate or come off of it tight, he will keep you on his back. They reward him when he gets contact. It’s sort of like Stephen Curry or James Harden. They get hit, they fall down, the refs call it. Young is starting to get that respect.”

Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 29, 2019 | 5:18 pm UTC Update
Dion Waiters is back with the Miami Heat, though it remains unclear when he will make his on-court season debut. Waiters is on the inactive list for Tuesday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks, Miami’s fourth contest of the season — and the fourth that the shooting guard has missed. “He will work out, he will not be active and then we’ll take it from there,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday.
18 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Dion Waiters Suspension
“Enough’s been said about it,” Spoelstra said. “We’ll take it day by day.” Since the suspension was for one game, Waiters has lost $83,448 of his $12.1 million salary. But he stands to miss out on much more at this rate, since his contract carries a bonus of just over $1 million for appearing in 70 games this season. After not playing Tuesday, the most Waiters could play in this year is 78. Given his recent history, that seems unlikely. Waiters is in his fourth season with the Heat and has never made more than 46 appearances in a year since coming to Miami. Tuesday’s game will be the 250th Heat contest since he joined the club, and the 130th he has missed — largely because of ankle injuries and surgery on his ankle and foot.
18 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , ,

October 29, 2019 | 4:47 pm UTC Update

Pau Gasol interested in coaching?

Pau Gasol said he may consider embarking on a coaching career once he retires from playing basketball. “I don’t know if I see myself as a coach. But I do enjoy transmitting knowledge, giving guidance and advice to my colleagues,” Gasol said per AS. “We’ll see once I hang up my shoes if I try it. It’s true that while it’s not the same thing as playing, it’s the closest to it (playing). And the adrenaline of being close to the action and transmitting knowledge to young people, who do what you have done for so long, is also interesting. Before, maybe I didn’t have it in mind. Now it may be a possibility.”
49 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

, Top Rumors

, , ,

49 mins ago via RealGM

, Top Rumors

, , ,

“They would love to get a point guard,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod. “They want to be a playoff team. I think they would love to upgrade that point guard position. If there’s available point guards out there, they’ll be (an interested) team. “They tried to get D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade situation. You watch some of the other point guards who might become available this year, they’ll want to become involved there.”
49 mins ago via RealGM

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Adrian Wojnarowski: Veteran agents Roger Montgomery and Derrick Powell will represent players together at the Elite Athlete Group. Montgomery previously repped Rudy Gay and PJ Washington at Roc Nation; Powell co-reps Jarrett Allen and Jordan McRae. Powell previously worked w/ Ja Morant at Tandem.
49 mins ago via wojespn

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

October 29, 2019 | 4:04 pm UTC Update
Irving, whose relationship with the Celtics had soured, said he told Danny Ainge in his exit interview that he was moving on. He had already decided where he was headed: back home to Brooklyn and all the possibilities it offered — not to the Knicks, which felt stagnant and stale. “Come with me,” he implored Durant and Jordan.
2 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

DLo said he couldn’t put a date on when he realized the Nets were moving on to Kyrie Irving … and Kevin Durant but he didn’t have any doubt what was happening. “I never knew exactly. I just kinda … you work with these guys every day. You see the same players, you see the same coaches, you see the same trainers every day. So when they start to act a little different, you recognize it. You know that. I could feel it. “So I just played the professional route, came in got my work in every day and just control what I could control.”
2 hours ago via Net Income @ NetsDaily

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

It was the same word used by the Grizzlies’ lead basketball executive, Zach Kleiman, almost a month ago when explaining the agreement that the team reached with Jackson and his representatives. And it is the right word, because by strict definition an opportunity is a set of circumstances that might make something possible — specifically the chance for employment and/or promotion. This particular opportunity comes with no guarantees. “As of now, no specific benchmarks, no timeline either for when or if I’ll be called up,” Jackson said after Monday’s practice. “It’s just about putting in the work.”
2 hours ago via Don Wade @ Daily Memphian

, Uncategorized

, ,

RJ Barrett is not yet the shot-maker Carmelo Anthony became, but he’s got one undeniable similar trait beyond both being No. 3 picks in the draft. The 19-year-old 6-7 sniper goes after his missed shots like a rabid pit bull – same as Anthony once did. Against Chicago, Barrett posted his first career double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds – six on the offensive glass, four of them off his own misses. That includes a huge put-back off his missed free throw late in the fourth-quarter comeback. “He’s all around the ball and the boards – he’s the new Melo,” one NBA scout observed. Monday, Barrett became the first Knicks rookie to post a 15-point, 15-rebound, five-assist game since Walt Frazier in 1968, meaning he’s the first to do it at the new Garden.
2 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Uncategorized

,

In a text exchange with one NBA player who has suited up against the Warriors this season, I asked how far the five-time NBA Finalist could fall this season. The response: Out of the playoffs. After getting pulverized by the Clippers and Thunder to open the season, Golden State got untracked on Monday with a win over New Orleans. Golden State did surrender 123 points in that game and have not given up fewer than 120-points—120—in any of the three games this season.
2 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

Uncategorized

Fizdale was a good soldier during last season’s 17-win tank-a-thon, but how hard this team plays in the next few weeks is worth watching. One name to consider if the season really starts to careen: Mark Jackson. The ex-Warriors coach (and ex-Knick) was a favorite of GM Scott Perry during the interview process in 2018, and Jackson has made no secret about his desire to coach again. Fizdale won’t be expected to perform miracles with this group but New York can’t let the season slip away quickly.
2 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have promoted Alex McKechnie to Vice President, Player Health and Performance and signed him to a contract extension. McKechnie joined the Raptors in 2011 to oversees all athletic training, rehabilitation and strength and conditioning for the franchise. He has been part of six NBA championship winning teams and is regarded as an industry leader in core training and movement integration. Prior to coming to Toronto, McKechnie worked for 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, including eight as the athletic performance coordinator.
2 hours ago via NBA.com

, Uncategorized

,

October 29, 2019 | 12:41 pm UTC Update
5 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, , ,

All three initially raised an eyebrow upon learning of Brooklyn’s daily routine — a two-hour time commitment that begins before practice even starts. Players receive a text informing them when their “table time” is scheduled. That includes 30 minutes with a massage therapist, physical therapist, or both, depending on what ails them that day. From there, players spend 30 minutes in the weight room, then move to the court for individual training. “Our whole setup can be a bit rigid,” Atkinson says. “We’re like a college program, in some ways. We have this car wash of very specific things with very specific people.
5 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

,

October 29, 2019 | 5:02 am UTC Update
The following statistic has been shared multiple times over the past decade or so, and it never ceases to stagger the mind: In the last 23 years, through the results of Monday night, these are the NBA teams that have spent the fewest days (in-season) with losing records: 1. Spurs (65 days) 2. Rockets (1,008 days) 3. Trail Blazers (1,044 days)
13 hours ago via Mike Finger @ San Antonio Express-News

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Ian Begley: Mitchell Robinson on his tribute tonight to teammate Dennis Smith Jr., who is away from the team while mourning the death of a close family member: “Just letting Dennis know, you’re still with us no matter what. That’s my boy, that’s family.” Photos via @Stefan Bondy, @ZokaeiWorld pic.twitter.com/jRabvI8uNX

13 hours ago via IanBegley

Uncategorized

, ,

October 29, 2019 | 4:20 am UTC Update

Dennis Smith has new agent

The 2019-2020 N.B.A. season kicked-off last week and for Roc Nation Sports and their clients, it was a busy day. The surging sports agency added an additional client to that list. Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has signed with Roc Nation Sports and will be represented by veteran agent Raymond Brothers. Brothers recently joined Roc Nation Sports and has quickly made significant contributions to the agency, bringing with him both existing and new clients.
13 hours ago via Sports Agent Blog

Top Rumors

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 329 more rumors
And Beverley hounded Curry throughout the game. With 1:28 to play in the second quarter, Beverley forced Curry into a turnover, turned and jawed at the Golden State bench. Beverley then squared off with Curry at the other end of the floor and began talking trash. “You had the last five years,” Beverley told Curry, according to a source. “The next five years are mine.” To that, Curry laughed and replied, “Aren’t you 31?” Indeed, both Curry and Beverley are 31 and have a long history together—the two have been friends since they were roommates at various camps when they were teenagers, including the camps hosted by Paul Pierce and LeBron James.
13 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

“I’m happy for him because sometimes we don’t realize how much we love the game and miss the game until that window starts closing or its closed,” Bryant said. “Then you’re like, ‘Oh damn, I really miss playing the game. I want another opportunity to show what I can do.’ Sometimes you don’t know if that opportunity will ever come again. For him, I really believe he’s appreciative of the opportunity and I think he’s going to make a hell of an impact because of the new appreciation he has for playing the game.”
13 hours ago via Arash Markazi @ Los Angeles Times

Uncategorized

, ,

13 hours ago via Reid Goldsmith @ Clutch Points

Uncategorized

,

Just in time for the NBA’s latest season, a new company is catering to basketball fans with die-hard champagne taste with a line of caviar tins branded with team logos. The tins, which start at $25 for a 12-gram portion of Siberian select caviar, are sold online by New York City-based Pearl Street Caviar. Pearl Street hopes to broaden the audience for the buttery-salty fish-egg treat. “We believe caviar is a food, not a delicacy,” the company’s website reads.
13 hours ago via Allison Steele @ New York Daily News

, Uncategorized

Home