Leonard said he chose to join the Clippers in free agency in part because of his respect for Rivers, a former NBA point guard who coached the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 2008. “It’s been good so far,” Leonard said after Monday’s game, during which Rivers held a sidebar with Leonard to point out a matchup he could exploit in the pick-and-roll.
“I think we’re still learning each other,” Leonard added. “I’m still trying to see what he likes and what he’s gonna run after timeouts, and it’s just a growing relationship, really, right now. We both respect each other, and we like each other’s approach to the game for the most part. “It’s just gonna keep building. Only four games in, but it’s been good so far.”
Before the game, he made sure to catch up with former head coach Billy Donovan, along with other members of the staff. “He obviously has done an enormous amount for the organization, for the state and the city,” Donovan said. “I’ve always said that I really enjoy being around him. I always respected how hard he competed and played. We had a chance to spend four great years together. He’s a great guy. I love his family, and I’m just glad we had a chance to see him before the game for a little bit. It was good just to connect. He got a chance to see some of the guys as well.”
So when Westbrook sauntered into the Thunder locker room after a 116-112 win, shiny black leather pants and all, he posted up at the corner by Adams and Roberson’s locker to laugh and catch up with old friends, because that’s who Russ is and what he does. It was easy to tell there was still a ton of love in the room. “The f— you doing?” Schroder said, trying to hide a grin as best he could. “Same s— I always been doing,” Westbrook replied unapologetically. “Coming to check on my homies.”
He sees this new game as an opportunity to clear up many misconceptions about the state. “Look, we’re gonna see the same host of characters that go to every All-Star Game, and they’re gonna put all the celebrities on the front row which is bulls— by the way, but the thing about it is to be able to be at home and showing people our city and not the stereotype of, ‘Aw, it’s Utah. Oh, it’s the Mormons,’ but ‘Hey, it’s Baptist, Catholic, Jewish, and just a whole smorgasbord of religions, races and ethnicities’ but it’s got that rep,” Malone said. “Everybody is quick to say, ‘Oh, I don’t know about Utah, because you can’t find alcohol,’ but first of all it’s a state liquor store on every corner and then on the flip side of it, hell, bring your own. “It’s just that stereotype but it’s amazing and I just smile and I couldn’t help but say, ‘It’s about damn time that it came back,'” he added. “So, even though I’m not involved in it at this point, I’m just so happy.”
When LeBron James exits Staples Center on Tuesday night after the Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies, he is unsure where he’ll go next. James and his family were evacuated from their Brentwood, California, home around 2 a.m. PT Monday and have been staying at a hotel ever since because of the Getty Fire. The fire, covering more than 600 acres in the Mandeville Canyon, has already damaged or destroyed more than a dozen structures.
James said he received the first notification about the fire around 1:30 a.m. Monday — hours after the Lakers’ win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night — and an evacuation notice 15 minutes later. He could see the fire raging in the distance from the roof of his house. “We finally got out of the house after 2 o’clock and finally got somewhere to safety around 4 a.m. in the morning,” James said after the Lakers’ shootaround Tuesday morning, adding that he only thought to grab his credit card and passport on his way out the door. “Didn’t get to sleep. We finally really got to sleep around like 6 a.m., 6:15. It just … it was crazy. It was crazy, to say the least.”
In an interview with Vlad TV, ex-NBA forward Matt Barnes talked about his infamous the Kobe Bryant Flinch episode: “One thing about Kobe is that he is physically gifted, but his mental approach is second to none. He will do all kinds of stuff to mentally fu*k with you and not say a single word. Grabbing you, elbowing you, cheap shoting you, just sneaky veteran shit he can get away. I was retaliating most of the time, and I’ll be getting calls, so I came to the point where I said fu*k basketball we are about to fight.
Patterson understands and, more importantly, has accepted his role. Ever since Rockets coach Kevin McHale asked Patterson to extend his range beyond the arc, 3-point shooting has become a significant part of his offensive game. He’s been used to doing more throughout his career, but he’s embracing the parameters set by the Clippers. “My role is simple: Go out every single night, play to the best of my abilities defensively, talk, communicate and, offensively, just hit shots,” Patterson said. “Not only take shots but hit shots. I try to do that to the best of my abilities. And it’s a role that I’m buying into, I’m happy with, and it’s a role that I have to be the best at.”
So far, 84.4 percent of Patterson’s points and 73.1 percent of his shot attempts have been 3s. All 11 of his baskets have been assisted, including three from Leonard and two from Lou Williams. “Those guys do so much for us,” Patterson said of Leonard and Williams. “(Kawhi) draws so much attention out there. Whenever opportunities present itself and they find us, we have to capitalize on it. Teams would rather have other people score than their (opponent’s) main stars, you know, that’s a given around this league. So whenever Kawhi does pass the ball and we have opportunities to score, we want to capitalize.”
Enter Salley … who says Zion can turn the ship around if he turns his diet around. “My message to Zion? Go vegan, bro. Drink a bunch of water and find out the best way to heal your body, meaning … not just ultrasounds, not just a hot tub, don’t take pills.” The 4-time NBA champ says Zion was destined to become teammates with Jahlil Okafor, who recently made the switch to “mostly” veganism and lost 20 pounds … and Salley wants Williamson to listen to the vet. “Jahlil Okafor will put you on the whole path on losing that weight, getting your knee back in position and playing.”
Multiple scouts have suggested to me that one explanation for their mechanics is that LaVar Ball had his sons shooting long-range bombs as if they were Steph Curry from the time they could walk; LaVar told Ringer colleague Danny Chau back in 2016 that LaMelo was shooting 40-footers at 7 years old. The only way for a kid that age to do that, scouts say, is to chuck the ball with both hands.
NBA front offices are closely tracking LaMelo’s shooting percentages in the NBL. He has been up and down in his first eight games, shooting 28-for-62 from 2 (45.2 percent), 11-for-43 from 3 (25.6 percent), and 18-for-26 from the free throw line (69.2 percent). (The NBL uses the FIBA 3-point line, which is closer to the basket than the NBA line.) A player with a form like LaMelo’s won’t get much benefit of the doubt, even if he starts hitting 3s. Lonzo shot 41.2 percent from 3 on 5.2 attempts per game from the shorter NCAA 3-point line in one season at UCLA, but has shot only 31.8 percent from 3 on 5.4 attempts per game in the NBA.
A Houston Rockets fan has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a New Orleans Pelicans coach at the end of a game between the teams. Prosecutors charged Manuel Garcia with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face Saturday. Garcia’s girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to Garcia.
Although Kawhi was a late-rising star among Southern California prep players, the chatter he generated was strictly regional and he eventually signed with San Diego State, not one of the nation’s basketball powerhouse schools. But now, as an NBA superstar, savior of the Clippers and future Hall of Famer? “Kawhi’s popularity can help,” says Shaun McCarthy, a detective in the Unsolved Unit. “He wasn’t famous when his dad died. But even some of the baddest criminals may be sympathetic to Kawhi, who is beginning to do good things in the community. Maybe someone out there says, `I didn’t know that was Kawhi’s dad’ and tells us something. This happens often in high profile cases. Look, it’s all what-ifs and maybes. Maybe someone in trouble with the law knows about this murder and may be more willing to provide that now, knowing it will give him consideration in his case. They may benefit by giving up information.”
