Jimmy Butler is back with the Heat after missing the first three games of the season on paternity leave. Butler, who is expected to start and make his Heat regular-season debut in Tuesday’s home game against the Hawks, missed Wednesday’s season-opening win over the Grizzlies and did not travel with the team on its recently completed two-game trip. He remained in South Florida to spend time with his newborn daughter. The name of his daughter? Rylee — pronounced like Riley (not after Heat president Pat Riley).
“I think we’re still learning each other,” Leonard added. “I’m still trying to see what he likes and what he’s gonna run after timeouts, and it’s just a growing relationship, really, right now. We both respect each other, and we like each other’s approach to the game for the most part. “It’s just gonna keep building. Only four games in, but it’s been good so far.”
After an intense hike in the mountains around Heber City, Utah, Karl Malone stopped into one of his local businesses and received some interesting news. Someone working there told “The Mailman” that Salt Lake City would host NBA All-Star Weekend in 2023. The scoop beat the official announcement last Wednesday by a few hours. His first reaction? “It’s about damn time,” Malone told ESPN.
James said he received the first notification about the fire around 1:30 a.m. Monday — hours after the Lakers’ win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night — and an evacuation notice 15 minutes later. He could see the fire raging in the distance from the roof of his house. “We finally got out of the house after 2 o’clock and finally got somewhere to safety around 4 a.m. in the morning,” James said after the Lakers’ shootaround Tuesday morning, adding that he only thought to grab his credit card and passport on his way out the door. “Didn’t get to sleep. We finally really got to sleep around like 6 a.m., 6:15. It just … it was crazy. It was crazy, to say the least.”