He sees this new game as an opportunity to clear up many misconceptions about the state. “Look, we’re gonna see the same host of characters that go to every All-Star Game, and they’re gonna put all the celebrities on the front row which is bulls— by the way, but the thing about it is to be able to be at home and showing people our city and not the stereotype of, ‘Aw, it’s Utah. Oh, it’s the Mormons,’ but ‘Hey, it’s Baptist, Catholic, Jewish, and just a whole smorgasbord of religions, races and ethnicities’ but it’s got that rep,” Malone said. “Everybody is quick to say, ‘Oh, I don’t know about Utah, because you can’t find alcohol,’ but first of all it’s a state liquor store on every corner and then on the flip side of it, hell, bring your own. “It’s just that stereotype but it’s amazing and I just smile and I couldn’t help but say, ‘It’s about damn time that it came back,'” he added. “So, even though I’m not involved in it at this point, I’m just so happy.”