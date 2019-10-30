Trae Young: Praise the man above thru the Good & th…
October 30, 2019 | 6:16 am UTC Update
Kevin Durant has no regrets about joining the Nets, even in the wake of a controversial report that said his pal Kyrie Irving’s “mood swings” are causing Nets officials agita. “Relax mcnabb,” Durant tweeted Tuesday when former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb mused, “with everything starting to come out with [Kyrie Irving] and the [Nets], when will [Durant] realize maybe I should’ve stayed in Golden State? Boy I’ve seen this happen before.”
Jordan, Irving’s close friend, had a lighthearted response when asked about the report. “Kyrie’s a bad guy, he’s terrible, he’s moody, I don’t like to be around him,” he said, facetiously. Jordan later added: “I feel like we’re all competitive, everybody in the world goes through mood swings. It’s a part of life and human nature. I just don’t think it should be targeted at one person …. It’s not affecting our team. I think Kyrie’s a great guy, I don’t think Kyrie’s done anything negative. Anything that I’ve seen that he’s done. And he’s a friend of mine. So if he was, I would tell him.”
Following Tuesday’s practice, Jordan also had Irving’s back. “I think that Kyrie’s a great guy,” Jordan told reporters. “I don’t think that there’s anything negative that I’ve seen that he’s done. And he’s a friend of mine, so if it was, I would tell him.”
It’s early in the season, perhaps too early to make an assessment, but already rumors have been swirling about what that may look like. ESPN’s Jackie McMullen published a feature on Tuesday morning noting that the organization has been concerned about “mood swings” from the point guard since he joined the Nets. When discussing this report, The Ringer’s Chris Vernon pointed to something else he had heard about the Brooklyn superstar (via The Mismatch): There is an NBA photographer that I’ve known for a very long time, okay, who was in town for the Grizzlies and the Nets game. And he told me before the game — and I could not believe this — he said he was out before the game in pregame warm-ups shooting, like taking pictures, and Kyrie Irving came up to him and said ‘do not take any pictures of me in pregame.’
Six-time NBA All-Star forward Amar’e Stoudemire has signed a deal to play for Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association this season, the team announced. The announcement came approximately a week after Stoudemire departed the United States for Hong Kong, where he was greeted by team officials and then worked out for a few days. He has since arrived in Fujian to join the rest of the team for training and media day activities. At the media day photo shoot, Stoudemire was seen posing with traditional Chinese cultural elements.
So given those off-court factors brought to light by the story, it’s interesting to note that some in the Knicks organization weren’t interested in signing Irving as a lone superstar over the summer. It’s unknown if that opinion was unanimous, but some were concerned with how Irving — if he came alone to The Garden — would mesh with their young locker room.
Irving talked about the Knicks as a potential destination early in the 2018-19 season, and people with the Knicks expected to be able to talk to him during free agency. But nothing Irving has said suggests that he had strong interest in the Knicks leading up to free agency. Same goes for Durant. Irving, particularly, was locked in on Brooklyn in the weeks leading up to free agency. One fact in the Nets’ favor? Irving preferred a team with an established core and veterans, per sources. The Knicks, coming off a 17-win season, didn’t meet that criteria.
The Wolves are about to play in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 76ers in general and center Joel Embiid in particular have given the Wolves problems for the past few years. And that might explain Towns’ response when asked about the matchup with Embiid: “It’s a game about trying to find a [way] to win,” Towns said. “I know everyone wants to hype it up; that’s what sells papers. But I ain’t in the business of making y’all money. I’m in the business of getting Ws, that’s what I am.”
The spotlight couldn’t be any brighter right now. LeBron James, Jabari Parker, Sebastian Telfair — Emoni Bates. The Ypsilanti Lincoln sophomore phenom was the next high school basketball star to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, raising the expectations for the already coveted youngster.
Perth Wildcats have signed former NBA player and mentor Scott Roth as their lead assistant coach for the remainder of the NBL season. Roth’s appointment follows the sudden departure of Paul Woolpert, who has returned home to the United States for family reasons. Roth has previously held assistant coaching roles with the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
One again, EA’s NBA franchise is skipping a season, as the company announced during today’s earnings call that NBA Live 20 has been cancelled. Three months ago the project was simply delayed with plans for a “different approach,” but that won’t be enough. In a prepared statement read at the beginning of the call, CEO Andrew Wilson said the company was working on something timed for release around All-Star Weekend, “an experience designed around new ways for players to engage, connect and create through basketball.”
October 30, 2019 | 1:18 am UTC Update
Mark Medina: Anthony Davis with some range. FWIW, he has kinesio tape on his right shoulder pic.twitter.com/4CfIkEsFIw
October 30, 2019 | 12:33 am UTC Update
Trae Young goes down
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young (right ankle sprain) will not return tonight.
October 30, 2019 | 12:19 am UTC Update
Jimmy Butler is back with the Heat after missing the first three games of the season on paternity leave. Butler, who is expected to start and make his Heat regular-season debut in Tuesday’s home game against the Hawks, missed Wednesday’s season-opening win over the Grizzlies and did not travel with the team on its recently completed two-game trip. He remained in South Florida to spend time with his newborn daughter. The name of his daughter? Rylee — pronounced like Riley (not after Heat president Pat Riley).
Butler said the plan was to not skip any regular-season games, with Rylee’s due date coming during the preseason. But Rylee was born a little over a week late, with Butler getting the call that she was coming just hours before tip-off on opening night. “I just had a feeling that God was going to show me what was truly important in life,” Butler said. “That whole week leading up to it, I was like, ‘OK, ain’t nobody going to know anything. I’m not going to miss any games, I’m still going to hoop.’ God was like, ‘Nah, this is family. This is everything.’ It happened to be on opening night.”
October 29, 2019 | 11:07 pm UTC Update
Leonard said he chose to join the Clippers in free agency in part because of his respect for Rivers, a former NBA point guard who coached the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 2008. “It’s been good so far,” Leonard said after Monday’s game, during which Rivers held a sidebar with Leonard to point out a matchup he could exploit in the pick-and-roll.
“I think we’re still learning each other,” Leonard added. “I’m still trying to see what he likes and what he’s gonna run after timeouts, and it’s just a growing relationship, really, right now. We both respect each other, and we like each other’s approach to the game for the most part. “It’s just gonna keep building. Only four games in, but it’s been good so far.”
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler in the Heat starting lineup, Tyler Herro out. Other starters remain Adebayo, Leonard, Winslow and Nunn.
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says De’Andre Hunter will start on Butler tonight. “He and Cam give us size, length, versatility. They both have a defensive background.”
October 29, 2019 | 10:47 pm UTC Update
Before the game, he made sure to catch up with former head coach Billy Donovan, along with other members of the staff. “He obviously has done an enormous amount for the organization, for the state and the city,” Donovan said. “I’ve always said that I really enjoy being around him. I always respected how hard he competed and played. We had a chance to spend four great years together. He’s a great guy. I love his family, and I’m just glad we had a chance to see him before the game for a little bit. It was good just to connect. He got a chance to see some of the guys as well.”
So when Westbrook sauntered into the Thunder locker room after a 116-112 win, shiny black leather pants and all, he posted up at the corner by Adams and Roberson’s locker to laugh and catch up with old friends, because that’s who Russ is and what he does. It was easy to tell there was still a ton of love in the room. “The f— you doing?” Schroder said, trying to hide a grin as best he could. “Same s— I always been doing,” Westbrook replied unapologetically. “Coming to check on my homies.”
Not long after, Chris Paul emerged from the bathroom. “You gotta get out of here, man,” Paul said with a smile on his face. “For what?” Westbrook said defiantly. “They’ve given fines for a lot less!” Paul joked, to the amusement of the room.
After an intense hike in the mountains around Heber City, Utah, Karl Malone stopped into one of his local businesses and received some interesting news. Someone working there told “The Mailman” that Salt Lake City would host NBA All-Star Weekend in 2023. The scoop beat the official announcement last Wednesday by a few hours. His first reaction? “It’s about damn time,” Malone told ESPN.
He sees this new game as an opportunity to clear up many misconceptions about the state. “Look, we’re gonna see the same host of characters that go to every All-Star Game, and they’re gonna put all the celebrities on the front row which is bulls— by the way, but the thing about it is to be able to be at home and showing people our city and not the stereotype of, ‘Aw, it’s Utah. Oh, it’s the Mormons,’ but ‘Hey, it’s Baptist, Catholic, Jewish, and just a whole smorgasbord of religions, races and ethnicities’ but it’s got that rep,” Malone said. “Everybody is quick to say, ‘Oh, I don’t know about Utah, because you can’t find alcohol,’ but first of all it’s a state liquor store on every corner and then on the flip side of it, hell, bring your own. “It’s just that stereotype but it’s amazing and I just smile and I couldn’t help but say, ‘It’s about damn time that it came back,'” he added. “So, even though I’m not involved in it at this point, I’m just so happy.”
October 29, 2019 | 10:32 pm UTC Update
ShowtimeForum: Rookie guard @Talen Horton-Tucker has been assigned to South Bay, while @Kostas_ante13 and @ZachN_23 also join the team as part of their two-way contracts. #SBLakers (via @SouthBayLakers) pic.twitter.com/8ccEON3ZOK
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs have picked up guard Collin Sexton’s third-year player option for next season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. The option is worth $4.99 million.
When LeBron James exits Staples Center on Tuesday night after the Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies, he is unsure where he’ll go next. James and his family were evacuated from their Brentwood, California, home around 2 a.m. PT Monday and have been staying at a hotel ever since because of the Getty Fire. The fire, covering more than 600 acres in the Mandeville Canyon, has already damaged or destroyed more than a dozen structures.
James said he received the first notification about the fire around 1:30 a.m. Monday — hours after the Lakers’ win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night — and an evacuation notice 15 minutes later. He could see the fire raging in the distance from the roof of his house. “We finally got out of the house after 2 o’clock and finally got somewhere to safety around 4 a.m. in the morning,” James said after the Lakers’ shootaround Tuesday morning, adding that he only thought to grab his credit card and passport on his way out the door. “Didn’t get to sleep. We finally really got to sleep around like 6 a.m., 6:15. It just … it was crazy. It was crazy, to say the least.”
J. Michael Falgoust: Jeremy Lamb (hip) practiced Tues for the first time since being injured in the opener. Should be able to play v Nets on Wed for #Pacers