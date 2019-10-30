Shamet’s season earned him an invite to USA Basketball’s Select Team camp. According to sources, he was told he had a good chance at making the roster and playing a pivotal role on the World Cup team in China. But Shamet had to pull out on August 2 because of a minor muscle contusion in his lower leg, an injury which had been lingering from the postseason. With the stakes of the 2019-20 season even higher than before, Shamet couldn’t risk entering training camp at anything less than 100 percent. “I didn’t feel like it was something I needed to be a tough guy about and push through right now,” Shamet said. “I just think I’m young and, hopefully, if I do what I’m supposed to do, there will be more opportunities for me down the line. I’m kind of betting on myself in that sense.”
“The biggest thing that I was wondering last year: Was I just a one-year hit and out? Was I peaking too soon?” Mitchell told The Athletic. “I came in as a surprise and I had a real high and I never came into a season with an X on my back. Not in high school, not in college. I had never been the guy before. That was one thing for me to learn. I had to understand: PG (Paul George) isn’t just guarding you in the fourth quarter. He’s guarding you the whole game. Klay (Thompson), Kawhi (Leonard), these guys are guarding you the whole game. “I feel the pressures now more so than my first two years. I understand the game more and the looks that I’m getting. Having the summer I had really helped. Last year, I came in and was hurt to start the year. My body wasn’t in the right place.” (This summer he spent time playing for the National Team in China.)
There is the option to trade Russell starting Dec. 15, something the Warriors have rejected as a possibility. There’s a long time between now and then, and such a move would really open up a lot of questions. So let’s wait on that topic and see how things develop. Short of that, though, the Warriors’ roster is what it is, and they have to hope to get healthy and stay healthy. The Warriors have three centers — Willie Cauley-Stein, Kevon Looney and Alen Smailagic — out with significant injuries and are scrambling to fill minutes in the frontcourt.
There are a few big names out there who could come on the market, namely Steven Adams in Oklahoma City, though the Thunder have told teams they see Adams as part of their future for the time being. Another center executives are watching is Clint Capela, who was dangled in trade talks early last summer but got pulled back when the Houston Rockets went all-in on a Russell Westbrook deal. If the Rockets need midseason changes, and they almost always itch for them, Capela could be available again.
AEK is negotiating with Mario Chalmers and Yannick Moreira. A guard is expected to be released by the current roster, and Chalmers will replace him. The 33 years old Chalmers won the Basketball Champions League last year, as a member of Virtus Bologna, having Moreira as a teammate. Chalmers has won two NBA championship titles in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat, and he was also an NCAA champion with Kentucky in 2008.