Shams Charania: Hawks‘ Trae Young will miss Thursday’s game against Miami and return to the court next week, league sources say. Best case scenario for Young and the Hawks.
October 30, 2019 | 7:11 pm UTC Update
Asked by Mina Kimes Wednesday about whether Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson were committed to integrating the two into the Nets culture, MacMullan replied that Marks has a great luxury going forward … one Atkinson may not have. “Well, I think Sean is determined to do it. You know for him it’s all about communications and trust and that’s what they built their team on. And he’s going to keep plowing away at it. You know Kenny doesn’t have that luxury. He doesn’t have time, right? He’s gotta win games. He’s gotta get these guys on the same page.”
Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jay Williams, speaking with Max Kellerman, said he’d spoken with Marks and that the Nets GM had confirmed one of the key incidents MacMullan mentioned in her story: that Irving had declined to take off his (Nets) cap during a photo shoot atop the Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai. “He did not want to take his hat off,” said Williams. “He did ask them to photoshop that. Bottom line for the ESPN commentator? “Look on the big scale of things, I think this is not a concern. All the players and the team seem to be on same page.”
Overall, Barrett is second among rookies in scoring with 20.5 points per game (Heat G Kendrick Nunn is averaging 21 points per game), is hitting 47 percent of his threes and pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game. “I don’t think any of us would have predicted this after Las Vegas,” the scout said.
Another scout interviewed for this story said that the league knew that Barrett would try to go to his left regularly after what they saw at Duke, but he was surprised to see that Barrett has still been so effective on offense given that tendency. “The way he uses his strength and takes advantage of an angle on drives and creates space around the basket has been impressive,” the scout said. “You don’t see that out of many rookies.”
Wes Goldberg: Willie Cauley-Stein said that tonight will be the first time playing with the team. He was surprised he didn’t even get a scrimmage in beforehand. “It’ll be a lot of learning on the fly.”
Mike Bresnahan: Kyle Kuzma (stress reaction, left ankle) has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers in order to practice with them today. He will rejoin the LA Lakers later today and travel with the team for the upcoming three-game trip to Dallas, San Antonio and Chicago.
October 30, 2019 | 6:07 pm UTC Update
Ntilikina finally got some real action in Monday’s win over the Bulls. Though he missed all six of his shots, Ntilikina drew strong praise from Fizdale after the game for organizing the team and playing stifling defense. He was on the court during the game-closing 15-0 run. “He got great looks,” Fizdale of the Frenchman’s scoreless night. “He got some really great looks. He got his shot blocked at the rim but he had a good opportunity to finish there. And that’ll happen. The ball will fall. But I was just really happy with the way he controlled our tempo. He got us organized. He got guys shots. He really defended.
The San Antonio Spurs announced today that they have assigned rookies Luka Samanic and Keldon Johnson to the Austin Spurs. The Austin Spurs begin their training camp today and Samanic and Johnson are expected to spend considerable time with Austin as they learn the Spurs’ system and get some playing time, which will be beneficial to their development.
Bullock is rehabbing from spinal fusion surgery. The Post quoted medical experts stating rehab from such a surgery can take up to six months, which would put Bullock’s return date at January. “We told him (Smith) take as much time,” Fizdale said. “He and Reggie both. It’s just a really sad situation for both our guys. We’re just going to try to make sure we can do anything we can for them and their families and support them any way we can… This is the second time this has happened to his family, he’s lost a sister to this stuff. Hopefully he can come back and feel love from everybody.”
As for Bullock’s return to the court, Fizdale said, “He’s coming along great. His body is really healing up. He’s shooting. He’s starting to do a little bit more here and there. Whenever he gets back, he’ll be another welcome shooter on our team. Right now for us, the biggest thing is we just want to take care of him and his family.”
RUFFLES: The nights are getting longer but we’re here to help. Comment below for your chance to win @AntDavis23 limited-edition Ruffles Glow Bag.
October 30, 2019 | 5:44 pm UTC Update
Kings not shopping Bogdan Bogdanovic?
Thus, opportunistic front-office types around the league have been eyeing Bogdanovic as a potential trade target. But, as one general manager told Heavy.com, the Kings are not yet entertaining offers for their sixth man. “That’s not something they’re looking at too seriously now as far as anyone can tell,” the GM said. “They’re probably going to have to, but that’s not something to rush into. There would be a good market for Bogdanovic if they figure they can’t go far right now, but (the Kings) are still looking at how to make all of this work this season.”
Among teams expected to be interested are the Knicks, who are seeking to leverage their short-term deals and cap space to add talent, having missed out on players in free agency. The Knicks have all their first-round picks available to trade and have Dallas’ picks in 2021 and 2023. But the Knicks might be reluctant to forfeit a first-rounder, even one of the Mavericks’ picks, for a player who is already 27.
There have been rumblings that Bogdanovic is not happy working as a sixth man behind Hield and Barnes, and he has played 25.0 minutes this season, lower than his first two seasons (27.9 minutes). But a league source indicated that Bogdanovic has not yet lodged any such complaint with the team and that concerns about his role would have little impact on the team’s decision whether to trade Bogdanovic.
Chris Kirschner: From the Hawks: Earlier today Trae Young received treatment at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex and he was ruled OUT for tomorrow night’s game versus the Miami Heat. Young will be re-evaluated on Monday and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Tim MacMahon: Kawhi Leonard will sit out tonight in Utah and play tomorrow in San Antonio, Doc Rivers said.
Andy Larsen: Jazz announce 8-year extension of their agreement with University of Utah Health Care. U of U provides numerous physicians to the Jazz.
Dwain Price: Dirk has just been announced for the event that will have his own street — Nowitzki Way — named after him right next to American Airlines Center. A large crowd is on hand for the festivities. @Dallas Mavericks #Mavs pic.twitter.com/5tbCE2UOwg
Eddie Sefko: Dirk Nowitzki on the street renaming: “There’s a lot of love I’ve received from this community, whether it’s from the Mavericks or fan base when things weren’t going well. After my first year, the city probably wouldn’t have named a dumpster after me, let alone a street.”
October 30, 2019 | 5:05 pm UTC Update
Trae Young injury not serious
Adrian Wojnarowski: Good news for Atlanta guard Trae Young, per sources: Improvement on his right ankle today. No plans for an MRI. He could return as soon as next week.
Washington Wizards: OFFICIAL: We’ve recalled G Justin Robinson and assigned F C.J. Miles to the @CapitalCityGoGo.
Shamet’s season earned him an invite to USA Basketball’s Select Team camp. According to sources, he was told he had a good chance at making the roster and playing a pivotal role on the World Cup team in China. But Shamet had to pull out on August 2 because of a minor muscle contusion in his lower leg, an injury which had been lingering from the postseason. With the stakes of the 2019-20 season even higher than before, Shamet couldn’t risk entering training camp at anything less than 100 percent. “I didn’t feel like it was something I needed to be a tough guy about and push through right now,” Shamet said. “I just think I’m young and, hopefully, if I do what I’m supposed to do, there will be more opportunities for me down the line. I’m kind of betting on myself in that sense.”
Michael Grange: Raptors Dwane Casey on his feelings towards the championship Raptors: “I’m not salty. There’s no pepper, no hot sauce” …. says he’s happy for the organization, Masai and former players.
October 30, 2019 | 4:23 pm UTC Update
Ballislife.com: Would @kobebryant return to the NBA if he were guaranteed a ring? KOBE: No. No. No. No. I like my rings the hard way. I like to fight through them. I don’t like to jump into the easy route.” (Via @KristenLedlow & @Candace_Parker Podcast)
“The biggest thing that I was wondering last year: Was I just a one-year hit and out? Was I peaking too soon?” Mitchell told The Athletic. “I came in as a surprise and I had a real high and I never came into a season with an X on my back. Not in high school, not in college. I had never been the guy before. That was one thing for me to learn. I had to understand: PG (Paul George) isn’t just guarding you in the fourth quarter. He’s guarding you the whole game. Klay (Thompson), Kawhi (Leonard), these guys are guarding you the whole game. “I feel the pressures now more so than my first two years. I understand the game more and the looks that I’m getting. Having the summer I had really helped. Last year, I came in and was hurt to start the year. My body wasn’t in the right place.” (This summer he spent time playing for the National Team in China.)
“Mike is so easy to get along with, and for me it’s continuing to bond,” Mitchell said. “He’s a guy who’s easy to bond with, and basketball was really second in our workouts. We were trying to figure out who we were. He had left Memphis, and he was a star there and he’s taught me a lot about that experience. We’re still figuring each other out, but we’re really bonded and it’s pretty dope having a lead guard who wants to make the game easier for me. “A lot of this offense is reading each other. We have to read each other and play (alongside) each other.
One of the reasons why Smart wanted this group to spend a lot of time together is because of how last season shaped up. He said that one of the downfalls of the previous group was that it wasn’t always on the same page. “Last year, for us, what was really big was the chemistry,” Smart reflected after Saturday night’s win in New York. “Some days we had it, some days we didn’t. So this year, I just wanted to make sure the chemistry was there, the bonds were there, and everybody was comfortable off the court with everybody. And I think the best way (to do that) is to be around each other as much as possible.”
Tommy Beer: Per @Basketball-Reference, Only twice in NBA history has a player scored 40+ points, made 25+ free throws and grabbed 20+ rebounds in a single game: 1. Wilt Chamberlain, when he famously scored 100 points vs. the Knicks on March 2nd, 1962 2. Anthony Davis, last night
Harrison Wind: From Nuggets PR: Nikola Jokic’s triple-double last night moves him into 11th place in NBA history in career triple-doubles. It was also the Nuggets first loss at home when Jokic records a triple-double (17-1).
Pelicans Empire: Brandon Ingram has scored 109 points through his first four games with the Pelicans, surpassing the franchise mark of most points through four games with the team, previously set by DeMarcus Cousins (89).
“The other thing about Jimmy that really stands out to me is he has a unique ability to maintain his focus,” Spoelstra said. “He does not get fatigued with details, with the process. A lot of the young players who come into the league, they have a short attention span. They might not understand how things add up to contribute to winning. He’s got a great perspective, big picture. He does not wear down. The detail and the last minute of practice is just as important as the first minute to him. I love that quality, and that’s one of the reasons we thought he’d be a tremendous pickup.”
Put him on any Division I college team and he could start. And yet he has only five scholarship offers. Most big schools aren’t recruiting him because they assume that by 2022, the NBA collective bargaining agreement will allow high schoolers to enter the league, and Emoni will leave Lincoln to be the No. 1 pick. One NBA front-office rep says that on Emoni’s best day he could hold his own at an NBA practice right now: “It’s nuts.” The Durant comparison is “very realistic.” But there are days when he looks 15 . . . which, of course he is.
At 185 pounds he is impossibly skinny but craves contact. He will match you elbow for elbow, dagger for dagger. He says Jordan is the best player ever, not just because of rings or points but because the NBA was nasty back then: two-armed fouls, clotheslines, the occasional brawl. The two guys he would love to meet are Bryant and Allen Iverson. They were not the two best players, but they were the ones who thirsted for blood, and this is how Emoni plays. E.J.: “It’s an alter ego. There is no name for it.” Emoni, smiling: “Somebody will come up with one and I’m going to like it.”
The entire front side of his Toyota was crushed, and emergency crews had to cut him out of the front seat. He and his entire family were rushed to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Yim sustained the worst injuries of the group. “I think the accident was just kind of a reminder that you never know when your time is going to end,” Yim said. “You see the photos, I should have died or I should have been more seriously hurt. My family and I, we’re all very blessed.”
Yim spent the summer working diligently with his physical therapists and training with his triathlon coach, Erin Stone. When he arrived in Santa Cruz, California, for the half Ironman on Sept. 8, he was still dealing with nerve damage throughout his right side and wasn’t allowed to run. But that didn’t stop Yim from defying expectations by swimming 1.2 miles, biking 56 miles and walking the full 13.1 miles to finish the race in 7 hours, 30 minutes. “What Jonathan has been able to do after that accident is remarkable,” Stotts said. “He’s determined. I think everyone thought he was pretty nuts to even consider doing half an Ironman. He powered through it. I was following him on the Ironman app and charting his progress.”
Iverson says life is good and settled with his high school sweetheart, Tawanna, and their five kids, and even if it took a bit longer than expected, he’s matured into the elder statesman in retirement that he never found comfort with as a player. “Even still at 44, I’m learning from having the people that’s not good to be around you but you have the knowledge to know they’re not the right people,” he said. “I’m able to see all the stuff that life has taught me as far as how people are, and their intentions, and the ups and downs, and how many times I fall, I’m able to get back up to create just a better man, a better person.”
The fact Butler takes a game that involves little skill so seriously is indicative of his competitiveness, basketball or not. UNO is won mostly by chance. Players are at the mercy of the deck, yet he feels there is a science to it. He plays with the strategy of a World Series of Poker competitor. “It is a skill game. Man, what? It’s not luck,” Butler said from across the table. “Whenever you play when it’s more (people), you can tell what an individual has in his hands. There’s four cards of every number in every color in the deck. Once you realize what cards have been played and you keep up with it, like I can play another eight knowing you don’t have an eight. Then you just play the possibilities.”
According to Butler, the only reason Haslem can declare any type of victory in dominoes is that it was a multiplayer game that featured trainer Armando Rivas. “No, he did not beat me,” Butler said. “Armando cheated, so it gave him a win by default, which doesn’t really count. He wasn’t supposed to win. When we play heads up, I beat him like he stole something.”
“Yo, dude,” someone said to DJ Jazzy Jeff, gesturing toward the television. “You’re a character in the game.” The DJ born Jeffrey Allen Townes was hanging out with friends when a group had fired up a game of NBA Jam and entered his code. In the 90s, Townes and Will Smith were hip-hop musicians as well as stars of a popular sitcom, plus they worked with the NBA on its “Stay in School” campaign, so they made an excellent fit for the game. It’s likely that Smith played as himself in NBA Jam, according to Townes, though he typically didn’t have the patience for video games.
Little information is available on Acclaim’s licensing and compensation for use of the special guests. The fine print on one of the game’s boxes showed a copyright notice for George Clinton’s “P-Funk” nickname, but Clinton did not recall ever receiving any payment or signing any agreement for his likeness. The same went for Townes. While Clinton thought his inclusion as a secret character was cool, he associated it with a time when he routinely went unpaid for use of his likeness and music. His career, he said, had been plagued by stories of reneged contracts and missing royalties. “NBA Jam,” he said, “is just one of 1,300 of them.”
Former NBA player and one-time University of Alabama basketball standout Jim Farmer has been arrested on human trafficking charges in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 55-year-old resident of Franklin, Tennessee, was among 16 men arrested on charges of seeking sex from minors. A statement from the agency says the men were arrested during a two-day sting operation. A representative of Farmer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
Marc Berman: Fizdale doesn’t expect Dennis Smith Jr. back for Boston Friday as he mourns death of stepmother. He also sounded like Elfrid Payton wouldn’t back back for Boston either. Meanwhile, two-wayer Kadeem Allen missed preseason with a thigh injury and still is ailing.
October 30, 2019 | 1:52 pm UTC Update
Oh, and did I mention — there is one giant, long-armed Greek shadow looming over every decision this franchise makes. Sources say the Raptors are likely to be one of the chief pursuers of Giannis Antetokounmpo if and when he hits the 2021 free-agent market, so any moves that eliminate the possibility of max cap space that summer would be extremely unlikely.
The trade value of Gasol and Ibaka appears more situational, and it seems likely they would only trade one and not both. Still, one can imagine a center-starved team like Boston or the Clippers making a few calls Toronto’s way as we get into January.
There is the option to trade Russell starting Dec. 15, something the Warriors have rejected as a possibility. There’s a long time between now and then, and such a move would really open up a lot of questions. So let’s wait on that topic and see how things develop. Short of that, though, the Warriors’ roster is what it is, and they have to hope to get healthy and stay healthy. The Warriors have three centers — Willie Cauley-Stein, Kevon Looney and Alen Smailagic — out with significant injuries and are scrambling to fill minutes in the frontcourt.
The Lakers also have a real problem in a lack of trade assets. They aren’t permitted to trade any first-round pick, and they don’t have a second-round pick available until 2023. They don’t have many tradable pieces and three tradable players — Rondo, JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — have no-trade clauses.
Long story short, they have to play the buyout market, and even then, they currently don’t have a roster spot to sign anyone. Their two biggest trade assets, league executives believe, are Kuzma and Danny Green, but both play important roles.