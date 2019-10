“The biggest thing that I was wondering last year: Was I just a one-year hit and out? Was I peaking too soon?” Mitchell told The Athletic. “I came in as a surprise and I had a real high and I never came into a season with an X on my back. Not in high school, not in college. I had never been the guy before. That was one thing for me to learn. I had to understand: PG (Paul George) isn’t just guarding you in the fourth quarter. He’s guarding you the whole game. Klay (Thompson), Kawhi (Leonard), these guys are guarding you the whole game. “I feel the pressures now more so than my first two years. I understand the game more and the looks that I’m getting. Having the summer I had really helped. Last year, I came in and was hurt to start the year. My body wasn’t in the right place.” (This summer he spent time playing for the National Team in China.)